Championship football live – All midweek games available via the Red Button on Sky Sports Football
Midweek Championship games available on the Red Button and the Sky Sports mobile app
Last Updated: 08/04/19 10:21pm
This Tuesday and Wednesday night on Sky Sports, you can see every game in the Sky Bet Championship live via the Red Button.
Sky Sports Football customers can see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.
On Tuesday night Bristol City vs West Brom is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm (kick-off is at 7.45pm), and every other game is live on the Red Button and Sky Sports app, with coverage starting five minutes before kick-off.
Preston vs Leeds is also available to watch on Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm (kick-off at 7.45pm)
- Blackburn vs Derby, 7.45pm (live on Red Button and app)
- Bristol City vs West Brom, 7.45pm (live on Sky Sports Football and app)
- Preston vs Leeds, 7.45pm (live on Red Button, Sky Sports Action and app)
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm (live on Red Button and app)
- Swansea vs Stoke (live on Red Button and app)
- Bolton vs Middlesbrough, 8pm (live on Red Button and app)
On Wednesday night Birmingham vs Sheffield United is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm (kick-off is at 7.45pm), and every other game is live on the Red Button and Sky Sports app from five minutes before kick-off.
Norwich vs Reading is also available to watch on Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm (kick-off is at 7.45pm).
- Birmingham vs Sheffield United, 7.45pm (live on Sky Sports Football and app)
- Brentford vs Ipswich, 7.45pm (live on Red Button and app)
- Hull vs Wigan, 7.45pm (live on Red Button and app)
- Millwall vs QPR, 7.45pm (live on Red Button and app)
- Norwich vs Reading, 7.45pm (live on Red Button, Sky Sports Action and app)
- Rotherham vs Aston Villa, 7.45pm (live on Red Button and app)
For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost.
Midweek matches are only available through these channels and cannot be watched with a NOW TV pass and are also not available in Sky pubs.
Please note: we can only show rescheduled or displaced games on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.