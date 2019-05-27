Championship play-off final worth £170m to Aston Villa or Derby

Aston Villa face Derby in the Championship play-off final on Monday afternoon, live on Sky Sports

Monday's Sky Bet Championship play-off final between Aston Villa and Derby is worth approximately £170m for the winners.

Derby's epic 4-2 win at Leeds on May 15 set up a clash with last season's finalists Villa in the showpiece at Wembley, a place at which Rams boss Frank Lampard enjoyed huge success with Chelsea alongside Villa boss Dean Smith's coach John Terry.

Villa got through by the skin of their teeth the previous night with a penalty shoot-out victory over West Brom, but there's one more game to come...

The £170m game... at least

According to Deloitte, the winners will benefit from future additional revenue of approximately £170m across the next three seasons.

This is a combination of:

Extra revenue they will earn from playing in the Premier League in 2019/20 - at least an extra £95m , mostly from central distributions

, mostly from central distributions Parachute payments in 2020/21 and 2021/22 should they be relegated after one season - totalling an estimated £75m across two seasons

Frank Lampard is going back to Wembley, this time as a manager

If the play-off final winners can stay in the Premier League for a year, that £170 actually becomes a minimum of £300m, consisting of £200m from two years in the top flight, plus around £100m from three years of parachute payments.

Clubs who stay in the Premier League for more than one year receive an extra year of parachute payments.

How will the winners fare?

What does history tell us about the winning side, and the other sides who have gained promotion from the Championship?

Finishing positions of clubs in first Premier League season Season Winner Runner-up Play-offs 2006/07 Sunderland (15) Birmingham (19) Derby (20) 2007/08 West Brom (20) Stoke City(12) Hull City (17) 2008/09 Wolves (15) Birmingham (9) Burnley (18) 2009/10 Newcastle (12) West Brom (11) Blackpool (19) 2010/11 QPR (17) Norwich (12) Swansea (11) 2011/12 Reading (19) Southampton (14) West Ham (10) 2012/13 Cardiff (20) Hull (16) Crystal Palace (11) 2013/14 Leicester (14) Burnley (19) QPR (20) 2014/15 Bournemouth (16) Watford (13) Norwich (19) 2015/16 Burnley (16) Middlesbrough (19) Hull (18) 2016/17 Newcastle (10) Brighton (15) Huddersfield (16) 2017/18 Wolves (7) Cardiff (18) Fulham (19)

Play-off previous

Both sides have a recent sour memory of play-off finals, but Villa's is far more fresh.

Villa coach John Terry was part of the side which lost against Fulham in last year's final

They were beaten 1-0 by Fulham last season at Wembley, their only play-off final appearance, and a defeat which prompted a period of financial uncertainty at the club as Dr Tony Xia departed Villa Park.

Derby were victorious in 2007, beating West Brom 1-0 at Wembley, but they were beaten by Leicester in 1994 and more recently 10-man QPR in 2014.

Derby have also reached the semi-finals four times without progressing, in 1992, 2005, 2016 and 2018.

Pundits' view

Darren Bent: It could be 4-4! These two teams love to attack. What a game it's going to be - both defences aren't great but that means it's a must watch.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: Derby will play to attack, while Aston Villa will be organised but will go for it, too. I've got a sneaky feeling Frank Lampard is going to go all the way.

Liam Rosenior: Frank Lampard will need to put on another tactical masterclass as the aggregate score over the two games is 7-0 to Aston Villa.

Ticket details

Aston Villa have been given the home dressing room, with teams decided alphabetically. They will also have the West side of Wembley Stadium, as they have for all five visits to the new stadium.

Both sides were given around 36,300 tickets for the game, with prices ranging from £36 to £98 across five categories.

How to follow

The final is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football on Monday; Kick-off is at 3pm.

You can also follow the game on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App in our dedicated live blog, with in-game clips soon after they happen.