EFL predictions, key signings and ones to watch from Not The Top 20 podcast's George Elek and Ali Maxwell

Ivan Cavaleiro is backed to be a key fixture in Fulham's promotion push

George Elek and Ali Maxwell from the 'Not The Top 20 podcast' preview the new Sky Bet EFL season...

Ahead of the new season kick-off on Sky Sports, the pair have offered up everything from their promotion and relegation predictions to the key signings made in each division.

Promotion and relegation predictions

The duo sat down to discuss who they think will be the success stories and the strugglers in the Championship, League One and League Two, boldly offering their predictions of who they think will get promoted and relegated in the EFL.

In the Championship the pair fancy a beaten play-off semi-finalist in Leeds and relegated Cardiff to clinch promotion, while west London rivals Fulham are tipped to vie for success in the play-offs.

At the bottom they reckon Charlton, Reading and Wigan will be the teams to drop down a division.

In League One they feel as though Portsmouth and Sunderland will recover from last season's play-off disappointment to win promotion, and they will be joined by last season's League Two champions in Lincoln.

Down at the bottom it will be Bolton, Bury, Rochdale and AFC Wimbledon who they are tipping to be relegated.

In League Two the pair fancy Mansfield, Bradford, Plymouth and Swindon to go up, while Macclesfield and Oldham are backed for the drop.

Best transfer business

It has been a busy summer window in the EFL, and the Not The Top 20 boys have told us who they think has done the best business, with them both picking out key signings from each division.

Ali fancies Fulham's moves for Anthony Knockaert and Ivan Cavaleiro to be key to their promotion push, while George has been impressed by the signings of Jack Payne and Jorge Grant made by Lincoln in League One.

Ali, meanwhile, feels that Nicky Maynard could be a shrewd signing by Mansfield as they aim to make their way out of League Two.

Five things to know

A lot has changed in the Championship and if you haven't been keeping on top of the second tier over the summer, then the boys are here to tell you five key things to know ahead of the new season... including some fresh-faced managers, the surprise clubs who could be pushing for promotion and how the new sides in the division may fare.

Championship ones to watch

There are plenty of big names in the Championship this season, but which new faces may have slipped below your radar? Here, Ali and George pick out some lesser-known players who could make a big impression in 2019/20...

Top scorers

Last season's Golden Boot winners in the EFL have all moved up a division, so who will fill the void this campaign? Ali and George each predict who they think will be the top scorers in the Championship, League One and League Two here...