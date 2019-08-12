Huddersfield sign Fraizer Campbell on a two-year contract

Huddersfield have signed former Hull City striker Fraizer Campbell on a two-year contract

Huddersfield have completed the signing of free agent Fraizer Campbell on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old striker joins the Terriers after his contract at Hull City expired with Huddersfield having the option of a further one-year extension.

The former Manchester United forward scored 18 Championship goals across two seasons at Hull after a 2017 switch from Crystal Palace, where he had struggled for first-team games and scored only eight Premier League goals in three years at the club.

While at United, Campbell spent time on loan at Antwerp, Hull and Tottenham before a permanent move to Sunderland in 2009 and then played for Cardiff until joining Palace.

1:52 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Huddersfield Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert said: "Fraizer joins us on the back of some good form in the Championship last season and straight away is an option with pedigree at this level.

"He's a great guy with a lot of experience and growing up in Huddersfield means he really gets the area and knows exactly what we're all about.

"I know there will be an instant connection with the supporters and I'm sure they will give him their full backing as one of their own."

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday, September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs can also do deals until September 2.

Follow our Transfer Centre blog for all the latest news and rumours from the window...