Richard Keogh involved in alleged scuffle with Forest groundsman

Richard Keogh was warming down when alleged incident took place

Nottingham Forest and Derby will discuss potential disciplinary action after an alleged scuffle between Richard Keogh and a Forest groundsman following the rivals' Carabao Cup game, Sky Sports News understands.

The altercation left Derby captain Keogh with noticeable scratch marks on his neck, Sky Sports News has learned, though it is not clear at this stage whether the groundsman was injured.

Keogh and a number of other Derby players were warming down on the City Ground pitch after the 3-0 defeat, while the Forest groundsteam were also clearing the surface and repairing damage from the game.

An argument followed, in which Keogh confronted the groundsman, before the two men were separated by their colleagues and team-mates.

There has so far been no comment from either Forest or Derby.