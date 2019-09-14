Championship highlights and round-up: 16-year-old Jude Bellingham hits winner for Birmingham

Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham celebrates after he scores his side's first goal of the game

Sixteen-year-old Jude Bellingham marked a dream full debut for Birmingham by grabbing the only goal of the game as the Blues sunk high-flying Charlton at the Valley.

Bellingham, the club's youngest ever player who came off the bench to score the winner against Stoke two weeks ago, slid home the winner in the 52nd minute from a Maxime Colin cross.

The visitors had controlled much of the game until that point with Lukas Jutkiewicz coming close in the first half against the Addicks, who nevertheless remain in second place.

1:45 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton and Birmingham Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton and Birmingham

Leaders Swansea also lost as a late goal from substitute Alfa Semedo earned a shock win for visitors Nottingham Forest at the Liberty Stadium.

Sammy Ameobi missed a good chance for Forest in the first half but Semedo polished off from a swift counter-attack in the 85th minute to hand the hosts their first defeat of the season.

Semi Ajayi grabbed a controversial equaliser for West Brom as they took a point from a 1-1 draw at Fulham in the lunchtime kick-off. Anthony Knockaert's 49th minute opener for the home side had an air of good fortune about it as what appeared to be a chipped cross deceived Baggies keeper Sam Johnstone.

2:05 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Fulham and West Brom Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Fulham and West Brom

But Fulham were fuming 10 minutes from time when Ajayi headed home from a Matheus Pereira corner, despite claims keeper Marcus Bettinelli had been restricted by Charlie Austin.

Rock-bottom Stoke sunk to their fourth straight defeat as Bristol City battled back from a goal behind to claim a 2-1 win at the bet365 Stadium. Sam Clucas needed just four minutes to open the scoring but Stoke captain Joe Allen was sent off eight minutes later for a late challenge on Josh Brownhill.

Stoke held out until the 55th minute when Famara Diedhiou headed the equaliser and an own goal from Tom Edwards seven minutes later sent the Robins up to third place.

2:05 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Bristol City Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and Bristol City

Preston maintained their strong recent momentum with a 2-0 win over Brentford, Sean Maguire grabbing a fourth minute opener and Tom Barkhuizen adding the second in the 70th minute.

Luton's gallant comeback proved in vain as their winning run came to an end in a 3-2 defeat at QPR. The hosts made a strong start with Eberechi Eze's third of the season after three minutes, then a Nakhi Wells double put his side 3-0 in front before the half-hour mark.

Luton rallied with Harry Cornick equalising in the 36th minute but despite a second from James Collins three minutes into the second half, the Hatters could not find an equaliser.

2:07 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Luton Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Luton

Joe Gelhardt's 75th minute strike salvaged Wigan a point in a 2-2 draw at Hull. The Latics had led through Cheyenne Dunkley's eighth minute effort before Jarrod Bowen and a Kamil Grosicki goal put the Tigers in front with just 20 minutes on the clock.

Marvin Johnson scored on the hour mark to give Middlesbrough a valuable 1-0 home win over Reading, while Derrick Williams and Bradley Dack earned Blackburn a 2-0 win over Millwall.

Derby and Cardiff drew 1-1 on Friday night.