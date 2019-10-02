Brentford winger Sergi Canos shoved over the advertising hoardings!

0:47 Jack Hunt and Sergi Canos clashed on the touchline during Brentford's game with Bristol City, leaving the Spaniard in the stands! Jack Hunt and Sergi Canos clashed on the touchline during Brentford's game with Bristol City, leaving the Spaniard in the stands!

Bristol City defender Jack Hunt shoved Brentford winger Sergi Canos over the advertising hoardings during Wednesday's 1-1 draw between the sides at Griffin Park.

Hunt was provoked by Canos before the incident and referee Oliver Langford subsequently booked both players.

The incident took place during the second half with Bristol City trailing 1-0. Andreas Weimann headed home Hunt's cross in the 87th minute as Bristol City secured a point, extending their unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions and lifting them to seventh.

Josh Dasliva earlier marked his return to Brentford's starting XI with their opener in the 64th minute.

Watch the incident in the video at the top of the page!