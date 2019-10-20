Bristol City investigating reports of racist language from supporters against Luton Town

Following the alleged incident at Kenilworth Road, the club says it "naturally condemns all forms of abuse or racist language"

Bristol City are investigating reports of "racist language used in the away end" during their 3-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

It comes following the abandonment of an FA Cup qualifying game between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town as players walked off the pitch due to racist abuse.

Luton ended City's 10-game unbeaten run on Saturday, as Lee Johnson's side slipped to ninth in the table.

In a statement, the Robins said: "Bristol City Football Club has been made aware of allegations of racist language used in the away end at Saturday's Sky Bet Championship fixture at Luton Town's Kenilworth Road (October 19th).

"The club naturally condemns any form of abuse or racist language. Bristol City are a family club that celebrates its diversity and inclusivity.

"Action will be taken against anyone behaving in a racist manner at a Bristol City match, who has purchased their ticket or season card through the club as well as reporting them to the relevant authorities.

"The club are now fully investigating these reports and can assure supporters that appropriate action will be taken."

Luton have also confirmed they are aware of the allegations: "Further to national media reports of alleged racist language used in the away section of Kenilworth Road yesterday, Luton Town Football Club would like to make clear that we will support any investigation taking place between Bristol City and the authorities.

"Bristol City have released a club statement about the allegations and Hatters CEO Gary Sweet has already been in contact with his counterpart at Ashton Gate, Mark Ashton, to express our support and co-operation.

"Like the Robins, Luton Town are a family club that celebrates diversity and inclusion, and will not accept any discriminatory comments or behaviour at our matches."