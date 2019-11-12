Championship football on Sky Sports: Brentford vs QPR, Cardiff vs Swansea
West London and south Wales derbies added to January schedule
Last Updated: 12/11/19 3:27pm
Sky Sports has added two Sky Bet Championship derbies to its live schedule for January.
Cardiff - currently searching for a new manager following the departure of Neil Warnock by mutual consent - will take on fierce rivals Swansea in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday January 12 (kick-off 12pm).
A west London clash between Brentford and QPR will take centre stage a day earlier on Saturday January 11 (kick-off 12.30pm).
Sky Sports has already confirmed all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs will feature live across the festive season, with 21 EFL games live on Sky Sports Football from the first weekend in December to January 2.
There will be a triple header of action on Boxing Day with Brentford vs Swansea (3pm) followed by Leeds vs Preston (5.15pm) then Reading vs QPR (7.30pm).
And your New Year's Day will be sorted with another trio of games in Millwall vs Luton (12.45pm), a League One clash between Wycombe and Ipswich (3pm), and West Brom vs Leeds (5.15pm).
Confirmed EFL games live on Sky Sports so far
November
Sun 17: Tranmere vs Wycombe, 12pm
Fri 22: Fulham vs QPR, 7.45pm
Sat 23: Charlton vs Cardiff, 12.30pm
Sun 24: Middlesbrough vs Hull, 12pm
Tues 26: Reading vs Leeds, 8pm
Wed 27: QPR vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm; West Brom vs Bristol City, 8pm
Fri 29: Swansea vs Fulham, 7.45pm
Sat 30: Charlton vs Sheffield Wednesday, 12.30pm
December
Mon 2: Preston vs West Brom, 8pm
Fri 6: Millwall vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm
Sat 7: Huddersfield vs Leeds, 12.30pm
Sun 8: West Brom vs Swansea, 12pm
Tues 10: Preston vs Fulham, 7.45pm
Wed 11: Birmingham vs QPR, 7.45pm; Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday, 7.45pm
Fri 13: Charlton vs Hull, 7.45pm
Sat 14: Birmingham vs West Brom, 12.30pm
Fri 20: Middlesbrough vs Stoke, 7.45pm
Sat 21: Charlton vs Preston, 12.30pm
Sun 22: Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City, 12pm
Mon 23: Blackburn vs Wigan, 7.45pm
Thu 26: Brentford vs Swansea, 3pm; Leeds vs Preston, 5.15pm; Reading vs QPR, 7.30pm
Mon 30: Derby vs Charlton, 7.45pm
January
Wed 1: Millwall vs Luton, 12.45pm; Wycombe vs Ipswich, 3pm; West Brom vs Leeds, 5.15pm
Thu 2: Derby vs Barnsley, 7.45pm; Swansea vs Charlton 7.45pm
Sat 11: Brentford vs QPR, 12.30pm
Sun 12: Cardiff vs Swansea, 12pm