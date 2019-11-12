Championship football on Sky Sports: Brentford vs QPR, Cardiff vs Swansea

Swansea's Ben Wilmot celebrates his goal against Cardiff in the sides' last meeting

Sky Sports has added two Sky Bet Championship derbies to its live schedule for January.

Cardiff - currently searching for a new manager following the departure of Neil Warnock by mutual consent - will take on fierce rivals Swansea in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday January 12 (kick-off 12pm).

A west London clash between Brentford and QPR will take centre stage a day earlier on Saturday January 11 (kick-off 12.30pm).

Ollie Watkins scored twice in Brentford's 3-1 win at Loftus Road in October

Sky Sports has already confirmed all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs will feature live across the festive season, with 21 EFL games live on Sky Sports Football from the first weekend in December to January 2.

There will be a triple header of action on Boxing Day with Brentford vs Swansea (3pm) followed by Leeds vs Preston (5.15pm) then Reading vs QPR (7.30pm).

And your New Year's Day will be sorted with another trio of games in Millwall vs Luton (12.45pm), a League One clash between Wycombe and Ipswich (3pm), and West Brom vs Leeds (5.15pm).

Confirmed EFL games live on Sky Sports so far

November

Sun 17: Tranmere vs Wycombe, 12pm

Fri 22: Fulham vs QPR, 7.45pm

Sat 23: Charlton vs Cardiff, 12.30pm

Sun 24: Middlesbrough vs Hull, 12pm

Tues 26: Reading vs Leeds, 8pm

Wed 27: QPR vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm; West Brom vs Bristol City, 8pm

Fri 29: Swansea vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Sat 30: Charlton vs Sheffield Wednesday, 12.30pm

December

Mon 2: Preston vs West Brom, 8pm

Fri 6: Millwall vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

Sat 7: Huddersfield vs Leeds, 12.30pm

Sun 8: West Brom vs Swansea, 12pm

Tues 10: Preston vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Wed 11: Birmingham vs QPR, 7.45pm; Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday, 7.45pm

Fri 13: Charlton vs Hull, 7.45pm

Sat 14: Birmingham vs West Brom, 12.30pm

Fri 20: Middlesbrough vs Stoke, 7.45pm

Sat 21: Charlton vs Preston, 12.30pm

Sun 22: Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City, 12pm

Mon 23: Blackburn vs Wigan, 7.45pm

Thu 26: Brentford vs Swansea, 3pm; Leeds vs Preston, 5.15pm; Reading vs QPR, 7.30pm

Mon 30: Derby vs Charlton, 7.45pm

January

Wed 1: Millwall vs Luton, 12.45pm; Wycombe vs Ipswich, 3pm; West Brom vs Leeds, 5.15pm

Thu 2: Derby vs Barnsley, 7.45pm; Swansea vs Charlton 7.45pm

Sat 11: Brentford vs QPR, 12.30pm

Sun 12: Cardiff vs Swansea, 12pm