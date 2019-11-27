Wayne Rooney set to start new Derby coaching role at QPR

Wayne Rooney will be at Pride Park for the match against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday

Wayne Rooney is set to start his new role as Derby coach at Saturday's Sky Bet Championship home match with QPR.

Rams boss Phillip Cocu revealed after Tuesday's 3-0 defeat away to Fulham that England's record goalscorer will be present for the weekend clash with QPR.

Rooney, who agreed an 18-month player-coach deal with the Rams, cannot play for Derby until the winter transfer window opens, but could be in the dugout in his new a coaching role after recently finishing his spell playing with DC United in America.

A Derby statement read: "With excitement building ahead of Rooney officially joining Derby as a player in January, England and Manchester United's record goalscorer and five-time Premier League winner will take his first steps onto the pitch prior to the 3pm kick-off."

Following the loss at Fulham, Cocu dropped a hint that the 34-year-old could start his new coaching role against QPR.

"I think so. He could be in the dugout," the Dutchman added. "He had to plan his holiday break after the MLS season. He will be important for us because he is a natural leader and this is something we still struggle with.

"Reading the game, seeing what is necessary at moments and also verbally if somebody is not doing his job, getting everybody switched on.

Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Derby.

"We don't have to talk about him as a player, but his experience will be very important for a lot of the young players in the squad."

Rooney was at Derby's training complex earlier in the month to talk through plans for his personal fitness programme and discuss the role he will play alongside the coaches.

Sky Sports News learned it was the second time Rooney had been to Moor Farm since he agreed to join the club.