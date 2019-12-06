EFL live on Sky Sports: Seven new fixtures announced for New Year
Last Updated: 06/12/19 4:07pm
Sky Sports have announced seven more EFL games to be shown live in January and February.
Fulham host Middlesbrough under the Friday night lights at Craven Cottage on January 17, a day before the Sky Sports cameras make the short trip across the capital as Leeds face QPR at Loftus Road (Sat 18 - 12.30pm kick-off).
Latest EFL fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time
|Friday, Jan 17
|Fulham vs Middlesbrough
|7.45pm
|Saturday, Jan 18
|QPR vs Leeds
|12.30pm
|Saturday, Jan 19
|Nottingham Forest vs Luton
|12pm
|Monday, Jan 20
|WBA vs Stoke City
|8pm
|Friday, Jan 24
|Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers
|7.45pm
|Friday, Jan 31
|Derby vs Stoke City
|7.45pm
|Saturday, Feb 1
|Hull City vs Brentford
|12.30pm
Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town follows that at noon on Sunday and The Hawthorns is the venue as West Brom's home game with Stoke City completes a bumper weekend on Monday (8pm kick-off).
Sunderland will take on Doncaster for the second time in less than a month in Sky Bet League One on January 24 at the Stadium of Light (7.45pm) while there are two offerings in the Championship a week later as Stoke travel to Derby (Friday 31, 7.45pm) and Hull host Brentford (Sunday, February 1, 12.30pm).
Millwall vs N Forest
December 6, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...
Fri 6: Millwall vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm
Sat 7: Huddersfield vs Leeds, 12.30pm
Sun 8: West Brom vs Swansea, 12pm
Tues 10: Preston vs Fulham, 7.45pm
Wed 11: Birmingham vs QPR, 7.45pm; Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday, 7.45pm
Fri 13: Charlton vs Hull, 7.45pm
Sat 14: Birmingham vs West Brom, 12.30pm
Fri 20: Middlesbrough vs Stoke, 7.45pm
Sat 21: Charlton vs Preston, 12.30pm
Sun 22: Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City, 12pm
Mon 23: Blackburn vs Wigan, 7.45pm
Thur 26: Brentford vs Swansea, 3pm; Leeds vs Preston, 5.15pm; Reading vs QPR, 7.30pm
Mon 30: Derby vs Charlton, 7.45pm
January
Wed 1: Millwall vs Luton, 12.45pm; Wycombe vs Ipswich, 3pm; West Brom vs Leeds, 5.15pm
Thur 2: Derby vs Barnsley, 7.45pm; Swansea vs Charlton 7.45pm
Fri 17: Fulham v Middlesbrough, 7.45pm
Sat 18: Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United, 12.30pm
Sun 19: Nottingham Forest v Luton Town, 12.00pm
Mon 20: West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City, 8.00pm
Fri 24: Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers, 7.45pm
Fri 31: Derby County v Stoke City, 7.45pm
Sun 1: Hull City v Brentford, 12.30pm