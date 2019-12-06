EFL live on Sky Sports: Seven new fixtures announced for New Year

Stoke, Fulham and West Brom will all be shown live on Sky Sports in January

Sky Sports have announced seven more EFL games to be shown live in January and February.

Fulham host Middlesbrough under the Friday night lights at Craven Cottage on January 17, a day before the Sky Sports cameras make the short trip across the capital as Leeds face QPR at Loftus Road (Sat 18 - 12.30pm kick-off).

Latest EFL fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports Date Fixture Kick-off time Friday, Jan 17 Fulham vs Middlesbrough 7.45pm Saturday, Jan 18 QPR vs Leeds 12.30pm Saturday, Jan 19 Nottingham Forest vs Luton 12pm Monday, Jan 20 WBA vs Stoke City 8pm Friday, Jan 24 Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers 7.45pm Friday, Jan 31 Derby vs Stoke City 7.45pm Saturday, Feb 1 Hull City vs Brentford 12.30pm

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town follows that at noon on Sunday and The Hawthorns is the venue as West Brom's home game with Stoke City completes a bumper weekend on Monday (8pm kick-off).

Sunderland will take on Doncaster for the second time in less than a month in Sky Bet League One on January 24 at the Stadium of Light (7.45pm) while there are two offerings in the Championship a week later as Stoke travel to Derby (Friday 31, 7.45pm) and Hull host Brentford (Sunday, February 1, 12.30pm).

Every announced EFL game live on Sky so far...

Fri 6: Millwall vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

Sat 7: Huddersfield vs Leeds, 12.30pm

Sun 8: West Brom vs Swansea, 12pm

Tues 10: Preston vs Fulham, 7.45pm

Wed 11: Birmingham vs QPR, 7.45pm; Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday, 7.45pm

Fri 13: Charlton vs Hull, 7.45pm

Sat 14: Birmingham vs West Brom, 12.30pm

Fri 20: Middlesbrough vs Stoke, 7.45pm

Sat 21: Charlton vs Preston, 12.30pm

Sun 22: Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City, 12pm

Mon 23: Blackburn vs Wigan, 7.45pm

Thur 26: Brentford vs Swansea, 3pm; Leeds vs Preston, 5.15pm; Reading vs QPR, 7.30pm

Mon 30: Derby vs Charlton, 7.45pm

