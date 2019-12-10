Championship football live: Watch every midweek match live on Sky Sports

Watch all six Sky Bet Championship matches live on Sky Sports on Wednesday night.

Every game will be available to watch across Sky Sports, either on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Action or the Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.

iOS users: Download the Sky Sports App from the App Store

Android users: Download the Sky Sports App from the Play Store

On Wednesday night, Birmingham vs QPR is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm (kick-off 7.45pm) and Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday is live on Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm (kick-off 7.45pm). The other four games are live on Red Button and Sky Sports app from five minutes before they kick-off.

For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All 12 games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.

Championship fixtures | Championship table | Live on Sky

Watch Sky Sports now from £18 a month

Midweek matches are only available through these channels and cannot be watched with a NOW TV pass and are also not available in Sky pubs.

Please note: we can only show rescheduled or displaced midweek games on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.