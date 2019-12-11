Birmingham 0-2 QPR: Bright Osayi-Samuel magic beats Blues

1:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and QPR Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and QPR

Bright Osayi-Samuel produced a moment of magic as Queens Park Rangers defeated Birmingham 2-0 at St Andrew's on Wednesday night.

His brilliant individual goal (67) followed Grant Hall's opener on the verge of half-time as QPR recorded back-to-back wins and clean sheets to move up to 12th in the Sky Bet Championship.

It was a much different night for the hosts, who had plenty of chances but lacked any real danger in the final third in a defeat which saw them fall to 15th in the league ahead of Saturday's match against West Brom, live on Sky Sports Football.

Birmingham's conjured up 16 shots but just two on target despite 57 per cent possession, with arguably their best chance coming in the first half when Alvaro was inches away from getting on the end of Jeremie Bela's powerful low pass across goal.

How QPR recovered from a slow start to beat Blues

It was Birmingham who dominated the opening stages, and indeed the first half, with a flurry of chances within the first 15 minutes.

Jacques Maghoma's clever footwork on the left flank got him into an excellent attacking position but his low shot across goal took a deflection and clear of danger.

Alvaro was then close to heading home a Josh McEachran cross but QPR defended well to clear, with the highly-rated Croatian midfielder Ivan Sunjic then seeing a shot go wide from 16 yards.

Then came a great chance for Birmingham when Bela burst down the right wing, turned and beat Ryan Manning near the corner flag and cut inside to fire a low cross which Alvaro was inches away from connecting onto.

But the hosts were made to pay for their wastefulness when Eberechi Eze's long free-kick from near the halfway line caused a scramble in the Birmingham box, with Hall poking past Connal Trueman in what was QPR's first shot on target.

That goal was virtually the last kick of the first half and the game did not properly spark back into life until the hour mark, when McEachran was tripped on the edge of the QPR box only to see Lukas Jutkiewicz's shot fly wide.

It was then Osayi-Samuel who produced a moment of individual brilliance - starting an attack well in his own half - beating his man Maxime Colin on the halfway line, and then going through the gears, eventually finding the Birmingham box where his left-footed shot from the left side of the six-yard box beat Trueman.

Both sides huffed and puffed but Birmingham grew in frustration as QPR ground out the 2-0 win to continue their upturn in form.

What's next?

Birm'ham vs W Brom Live on

Birmingham are back on Sky Sports Football this Saturday when they host second-placed West Brom at St Andrew's in a 12.30pm kick-off.

QPR also return to action on Saturday, travelling to bottom-placed Barnsley in a 3pm meeting at Oakwell.