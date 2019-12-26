Championship fixtures live: Watch festive matches on Sky Sports

Sky Sports are showing Championship matches live throughout Christmas and the New Year. Find out which games you can watch here...

Every game on the list below will be available to watch across Sky Sports, either on Sky Sports Football or the Sky Sports Football Red Button.

December 29

The following six games will be shown live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app.

While Derby vs Charlton (7.45pm) will be live on Sky Sports Football on Monday, December 30.

New Year's Day

Millwall vs Luton (12.45pm) and West Brom vs Leeds (5.15pm) will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and the Sky Sports app. While six other games will be shown live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button and Sky Sports app.

On Thursday, January 2, Derby vs Barnsley (7.45pm) will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Swansea vs Charlton (7.45pm) will be live on Sky Sports Football.

