Leeds United defender Ben White makes cheeky attempt to distract Brentford goalkeeper

0:20 Brentford goalkeeper David Raya did his best to shake-off the attentions of Leeds' Ben White after the defender's cheeky attempt to distract the Spaniard Brentford goalkeeper David Raya did his best to shake-off the attentions of Leeds' Ben White after the defender's cheeky attempt to distract the Spaniard

Leeds United's Ben White made a cheeky attempt to distract Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in Tuesday's game at Griffin Park, with the defender appearing to try and unstrap Raya's gloves.

The incident occurred in a crowded goalmouth as Brentford prepared to defend a Leeds corner during the 1-1 draw.

White was tasked with getting near to the Bees' 'keeper to impede his view of the incoming cross and took extreme measures to put the Spaniard off.

White is seen making multiple attempts to grab at Raya's hands and at one point appears to have a go at unstrapping the 'keeper's left glove.

2:04 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds

It proved to be a harmless move in the end as Brentford easily cleared the out-swinging corner and began their own counter-attack.

There was trouble for Raya at a separate corner as he came and missed a ball, which was deflected into the path of Leeds defender Liam Cooper to fire home from six yards.

An error at the other end from Leeds 'keeper Kiko Casilla had earlier offered Said Benrahma the opening goal for Brentford.

Leeds put in a dominant performance overall but could not convert that into a victory and are now three points behind leaders West Brom, who travel to Reading on Wednesday live on Sky Sports Football via the red button.