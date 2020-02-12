Leeds United defender Ben White makes cheeky attempt to distract Brentford goalkeeper
Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw at Brentford in the Championship on Tuesday
By Calum Wilson
Last Updated: 12/02/20 8:43am
Leeds United's Ben White made a cheeky attempt to distract Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in Tuesday's game at Griffin Park, with the defender appearing to try and unstrap Raya's gloves.
The incident occurred in a crowded goalmouth as Brentford prepared to defend a Leeds corner during the 1-1 draw.
White was tasked with getting near to the Bees' 'keeper to impede his view of the incoming cross and took extreme measures to put the Spaniard off.
White is seen making multiple attempts to grab at Raya's hands and at one point appears to have a go at unstrapping the 'keeper's left glove.
It proved to be a harmless move in the end as Brentford easily cleared the out-swinging corner and began their own counter-attack.
There was trouble for Raya at a separate corner as he came and missed a ball, which was deflected into the path of Leeds defender Liam Cooper to fire home from six yards.
An error at the other end from Leeds 'keeper Kiko Casilla had earlier offered Said Benrahma the opening goal for Brentford.
Leeds put in a dominant performance overall but could not convert that into a victory and are now three points behind leaders West Brom, who travel to Reading on Wednesday live on Sky Sports Football via the red button.