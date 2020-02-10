Marcelo Bielsa adamant Leeds not playing worse despite poor results

1:50 Marcelo Bielsa insists his Leeds side are playing no worse than earlier in the season, despite their recent poor form in the Championship. Marcelo Bielsa insists his Leeds side are playing no worse than earlier in the season, despite their recent poor form in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa is adamant Leeds are playing no worse despite losing four of their last five Championship matches.

Bielsa's side have started the last two seasons strongly, losing just three of their first 20 league games, but have suffered a familiar dip in form since Christmas.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest means Leeds now trail leaders West Brom by four points and are only above third-placed Fulham on goal difference, with Forest and Tuesday's opponents Brentford within striking distance.

"The players are doing the same things they used to do when we were in a good moment," Bielsa said.

"Before, maybe we didn't pay the consequences for the mistakes we made, but now we are.

2:05 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

"When we used to create chances we would score and now we have those chances but we are not scoring.

"The team is not playing worse than before. The team is not running less than before, they are running more and they have the same confidence as before.

"The players have always been present in matches and of course the importance of the game [against Brentford] is very clear."

No regrets on Augustin despite 'difficulties'

Jean-Kevin Augustin has made just one substitute appearance since joining Leeds

Leeds have failed to score in five of their six matches in all competitions, with a reliance on top scorer Patrick Bamford to provide the goals.

New loan signing Jean-Kevin Augustin came off the bench for his first appearance on Saturday, but Bielsa says fans may need to be patient with the 22-year-old.

He said: "It is not a quick process because of the difficulties he has. After looking at my options, I made the best choice to bring him on [against Nottingham Forest].

"He [Augustin] has very good natural physical qualities but this player has to develop those qualities to the highest point.

"You have to show those qualities in the game. You can know how to do it, but that doesn't mean you are necessarily going to do it in the game.

"He has played only three matches in the last eight months. The conclusions are obvious.

"In this moment, results are very important so we need to manage the level of the players while giving minutes trying to develop the player but not harming the team."