Greg Clarke confirms £75m FA budget cut amid fears of behind-closed-doors games

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke fears fans will not be returning to stadiums "any time soon" and has confirmed a £75m budget cut.

The Premier League and English Football League both accept that any resumption to their schedule in the immediate future must take place behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is understood top-flight clubs were told on Friday that the remaining matches of the 2019-20 season must be played at neutral venues.

In a letter to the FA Council, Clarke said: "The reality is that we just don't know how things are going to pan out.

"But with social distancing in place for some time to come we do face substantial changes to the whole football ecosystem.

"For example it's hard to foresee crowds of fans - who are the lifeblood of the game - returning to matches any time soon."

Clarke said the ongoing uncertainty means that the board has agreed a "sensible" £75m budget cut.

He said: "In a worst-case scenario, this would be necessary for the next four years to offset a £300m deficit."