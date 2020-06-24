Coronavirus: Three positive tests in Championship in latest batch of EFL testing

Three individuals from two Championship clubs have returned positive tests for coronavirus in the league's latest batch of testing.

The three players or club staff will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL for a minimum of seven days or until symptoms resolve.

Over the past week, 2,858 players and club staff from the 24 Championship clubs were tested twice, and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

The EFL also confirmed that it received zero positive tests for coronavirus from the eight League One and League Two clubs embroiled in the playoffs, with 297 and 271 individuals being tested in the past week respectively.

Northampton Town and Exeter City have since gone on to book their places at Wembley in the League Two play-off final after beating Cheltenham Town and Colchester City in the semi-finals respectively.

On Wednesday last week, the EFL posted eight positive tests from six different Championship clubs in its weekly test results announcement.

One of them emerged to be Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, who sat out his side's derby win against Fulham on Saturday in the first Championship game to take place following the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bees resume their promotion bid against league leaders West Bromwich Albion on Friday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.