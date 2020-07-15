Championship promotion race: Leeds on brink; West Brom holding on, Brentford in hunt

Leeds are closing in on promotion - but can Brentford overhaul West Brom?

Leeds could end a 16-year exile from the Premier League this week, while Brentford and West Brom look set to battle to the wire as the Championship promotion race nears a thrilling conclusion.

The second tier is famed for its unpredictability and a crucial few days are in store for the sides chasing a return to the top flight.

We take a closer look at the permutations and the crunch clashes taking place in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Leeds on the brink

Pablo Hernandez scored a huge late goal last time out

Remaining fixtures: Barnsley (h), Derby (a), Charlton (h)

After the heartache of last season, when a late collapse saw Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United pip them to the Premier League, before semi-final defeat to Derby in the play-offs, Leeds' long wait is almost over.

Brentford's win on Wednesday has delayed the potential promotion party, however. A victory over Barnsley on Thursday night - live on Sky Sports Football - would move Leeds six points clear with just two games to play, meaning they could seal promotion at the weekend.

Leeds vs Barnsley Live on

A 2-0 defeat to Cardiff set nerves jangling in the run-in again but Leeds have won four of their five games since.

Continuity has paid off. Marcelo Bielsa has never made secret the fact he prefers to work with a smaller squad and, barring loanees Ben White and Helder Costa, his team has remained largely unchanged since he arrived at Elland Road two years ago.

Hernandez has been influential despite his advancing years while White and Liam Cooper have formed a formidable partnership at the back; working in tandem with Kalvin Phillips - the midfielder touted as a future England star - they boast the division's meanest defence.

The reward is tantalisingly close but Bielsa is keeping a cool head. "I cannot enjoy this. What you feel just is that you are taking a step forward. The only thing I can enjoy is the last objective if we get it."

0:49 Watch a special Sky Sports documentary containing archive footage from Marcelo Bielsa’s time in Argentina and contributions from Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola - available On Demand Watch a special Sky Sports documentary containing archive footage from Marcelo Bielsa’s time in Argentina and contributions from Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola - available On Demand

Brentford stay in automatic promotion hunt

Brentford are pushing the top two all the way

Remaining fixtures: Stoke (a), Barnsley (h)

Thomas Frank's side are certainly making a fight of it.

Brentford have not played in the top flight since 1946/47 but a stunning run of form since the restart means they're still in the race for automatic promotion.

The Bees have won the last eight league games, and will fancy their chances of making it nine and 10 at Stoke then at home to Barnsley in their final two games. A win against Preston on Wednesday moved them to within a point of West Brom with two games to go.

Stoke vs Brentford Live on

"It's a privilege to be part of a team who is winning eight games straight," said boss Thomas Frank. "There's some that are more important and bigger wins and this one was one of them, definitely. I think it was a fair and square win. In the end, I just need to praise my defence. That's the single best area we've improved in this season.

"I think I will watch the West Brom game on Friday but mainly because I'll be sitting on a bus heading to Stoke!"

Brentford head to Stoke on Saturday lunchtime - live on Sky Sports Football - with the chance to respond to whatever it is West Brom do on Friday. Coverage gets under way at midday, while kick-off is at 12.30pm.

West Brom holding on

West Brom face a crunch clash against Fulham, live on Sky

Remaining fixtures: Huddersfield (h), QPR (a)

West Brom, like Leeds, returned this campaign with a vengeance having missed out in last season's play-offs.

The two sides have played out an enthralling game of cat and mouse - since October, no other sides have occupied the division's top two spaces - though Leeds have finally put some daylight between themselves and Slaven Bilic's side.

Huddsf'ld vs W Brom Live on

Automatic promotion remains in the Baggies' hands but a draw against Fulham on Tuesday gave Brentford the chance to close the gap, and they did just that by beating Preston on Wednesday.

"Everything is in our hands," Bilic said after Tuesday's stalemate. "We started the restart a bit slower, were a bit unlucky in the first couple of games but after that, in the last five games, we are creating and dominating.

"We are in good form, playing good football. That's where I have my optimism and belief."

They head to Huddersfield on Friday evening in hope of extending their gap over Brentford to four points again.

Who else is in the play-off mix?

Fulham failing to beat West Brom means their automatic-promotion hopes are very slim. They trail the Baggies by five points with two games to go.

The race below them remains compelling.

Nottingham Forest have a three-point cushion over sixth-placed Cardiff, after drawing with Swansea on Wednesday, while the Swans are three points behind their Welsh rivals in eighth.

Sitting between them is Millwall in seventh, who are two points behind Cardiff.

Preston and Bristol City are in ninth and 10th, but with a five-point gap and two games to spare, they are unlikely to make it, while Derby are six behind Cardiff and would need a massive swing.

Who's going down?

The outlook seems bleak for Barnsley. They have lost just one of their last six games but with rivals also picking up points in a chaotic survival scrap, they are four points from safety and have Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Brentford left to play - although with a game more to play than all their rivals.

Luton's failure to beat QPR on Tuesday has left them in 23rd, two points adrift of safety. Their match against Hull on Saturday is crucial. Hull are level on points with the Hatters, but were thumped 8-0 at Wigan on Tuesday.

Wigan themselves are 12 points clear of the drop, but are facing a potential 12-point deduction at the end of the season after going into administration. Their vastly superior goal difference means that a 12-point cushion would be enough to keep them up.

Charlton are 21st and two points clear of Hull and Luton after drawing 1-1 with Birmingham on Wednesday. That point moved the Blues five clear of the relegation zone with two games to go. Sat between them in 20th is Huddersfield, who are three points clear of the drop.

Stoke picked up a point at Bristol City on Wednesday to move themselves up to 17th and five points clear of the relegation zone, while Middlesbrough are 18th with the same points tally.

Follow the Championship finale live on Sky

Watch the conclusion to the Championship season live on Sky

Sky Sports will show 30 Sky Bet Championship games by the end of the season, as well all EFL play-off games., exclusively live. You can follow the action with our dedicated blogs on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, as well as watching match highlights shortly after full-time.

Thurs July 16: Leeds vs Barnsley - 5pm

Friday July 17: Huddersfield vs West Brom - 5.30pm

Saturday July 18: Stoke vs Brentford - 12.30pm

Sunday July 19: Derby vs Leeds - 2pm

Further games selected for live broadcast to be confirmed.

All the Championship fixtures

Thursday July 16

Leeds United vs Barnsley - 5pm, Sky Sports

Friday July 17

Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion - 5.30pm, Sky Sports



Saturday July 18

Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic - 12.30pm

Stoke City vs Brentford - 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Blackburn Rovers vs Reading - 3pm

Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday - 3pm

Hull City vs Luton Town - 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City - 3pm

Preston North End vs Birmingham City - 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall - 3pm

Swansea City vs Bristol City - 3pm

Sunday July 19

Derby County vs Leeds United - 2pm, Sky Sports

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Wednesday July 22

Birmingham City vs Derby County

Brentford vs Barnsley

Bristol City vs Preston North End

Cardiff City vs Hull City

Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City

Reading vs Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham