Championship News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

Championship play-offs 2020: Dates, kick-off times, venues, live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports to broadcast Sky Bet Championship play-offs from July 26; coverage of all five games to be shown exclusively live

Last Updated: 19/06/20 11:41am

The Championship final will be played at Wembley in August
The Championship final will be played at Wembley in August

When are the 2020 Sky Bet Championship play-offs?

The Sky Bet Championship play-off schedule has now been confirmed, with all five fixtures to appear live on Sky Sports.

The semi-finals will take place over five days in July, with the final to take place at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday 4 August.

First legs

6th vs 3rd - Sunday 26 July, 6.30pm

5th vs 4th - Monday 27 July, 7.45pm

Second legs

3rd vs 6th - Wednesday 29 July, 7.45pm

Also See:

4th vs 5th - Thursday 30 July, 7.45pm

Final: Tuesday August 4

Winner semi-final A vs Winner semi-final B - 7.45pm, Wembley Stadium

Domestic Super 6 IS BACK!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot on Saturday. Play for free, entries by 12:30pm.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK