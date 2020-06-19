Championship play-offs 2020: Dates, kick-off times, venues, live on Sky Sports

The Championship final will be played at Wembley in August

When are the 2020 Sky Bet Championship play-offs?

The Sky Bet Championship play-off schedule has now been confirmed, with all five fixtures to appear live on Sky Sports.

The semi-finals will take place over five days in July, with the final to take place at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday 4 August.

First legs

6th vs 3rd - Sunday 26 July, 6.30pm

5th vs 4th - Monday 27 July, 7.45pm

Second legs

3rd vs 6th - Wednesday 29 July, 7.45pm

4th vs 5th - Thursday 30 July, 7.45pm

Final: Tuesday August 4

Winner semi-final A vs Winner semi-final B - 7.45pm, Wembley Stadium