Championship play-offs 2020: Dates, kick-off times, venues, live on Sky Sports
Sky Sports to broadcast Sky Bet Championship play-offs from July 26; coverage of all five games to be shown exclusively live
Last Updated: 19/06/20 11:41am
When are the 2020 Sky Bet Championship play-offs?
The Sky Bet Championship play-off schedule has now been confirmed, with all five fixtures to appear live on Sky Sports.
The semi-finals will take place over five days in July, with the final to take place at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday 4 August.
First legs
6th vs 3rd - Sunday 26 July, 6.30pm
5th vs 4th - Monday 27 July, 7.45pm
Second legs
3rd vs 6th - Wednesday 29 July, 7.45pm
4th vs 5th - Thursday 30 July, 7.45pm
Final: Tuesday August 4
Winner semi-final A vs Winner semi-final B - 7.45pm, Wembley Stadium