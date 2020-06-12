Sky Bet League One play-off fixture dates confirmed

The Sky Bet League One play-off schedule has been confirmed, with all five fixtures live on Sky Sports.

Portsmouth will host Oxford United on Friday July 3 at 5.30pm, before Fleetwood welcome Wycombe at 7.30pm on the same evening.

The return legs will both take place on Monday July 6, before Wembley Stadium hosts the play-off final on Monday July 13.

League One play-off fixture schedule

First legs - Friday July 3:

Portsmouth vs Oxford United - 5.30pm kick-off

Fleetwood vs Wycombe - 7.30pm kick-off

Second legs - Monday July 6:

Oxford United vs Portsmouth - 5pm kick-off

Wycombe vs Fleetwood - 7.30pm kick-off

Final at Wembley Stadium - Monday July 13:

TBC vs TBC - 7.30pm kick-off

League One and League Two clubs have opted to curtail their 2019-20 campaigns, but play-offs for both divisions will still go ahead

League One and League Two clubs voted to curtail their 2019-20 campaigns apart from the play-off fixtures, with the table being decided on points per game.

It also follows a meeting on Tuesday where a majority of the 71 EFL sides agreed to change regulations surrounding how to end their respective league's season, in the event of campaigns being cut short due to the impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

That decision meant Wycombe climbed into the play-offs in third place, having been eighth when the season was suspended, with Peterborough dropping out of the top six as a result.

In League Two, the play-off semi-finals see Colchester play Exeter and Northampton face off against Cheltenham.

The first legs of those fixtures will be on Thursday June 18, the second legs on Monday, June 22, with the final held at Wembley on Monday, June 29.

The Championship season has been given the green light to return on the weekend of June 20-21.

Sky Sports will show 30 live Championship games plus exclusive coverage of the play-offs in the second-tier.

Meanwhile, in the latest round of coronavirus testing for the EFL, there were two positive cases confirmed at League One side Portsmouth, six cases at four separate Championship clubs, and no positive results for teams in League Two.

Stoke manager Michael O'Neill was among the individuals in the Championship that has contracted COVID-19, with a friendly clash with Manchester United cancelled due to the Potters boss returning a positive swab.