Oxford 1-1 Portsmouth AET (2-2 agg): United through to League One final after 5-4 shoot-out win

Oxford secured their place in the League One play-off final after a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Portsmouth on Monday night.

The two sides could not be separated across the ties, with a 1-1 draw at the Kassam leading to a 2-2 aggregate scoreline in their semi-finals. But it was Oxford who won through after a 5-4 shoot-out victory.

Marcus Harness had put Pompey ahead on the night, but an Ellis Harrison own goal soon levelled things up. And they could not be separated until Cameron McGeehan's missed spot-kick, allowing the U's to win through.

For Portsmouth it was more semi-final misery. They lost at this stage last season and maintained their record of never winning a single play-off tie in their history - with five draws and three defeats in total.

For Oxford, though, it was delirium. They will go on to play Wycombe in the final at Wembley next Monday night for a place in the Championship.

Much like in the first game, Portsmouth took the lead in the second leg. It came in route-one fashion on 38 minutes as Alex Bass launched a ball up to Harrison, who nodded it on to Harness. He then turned on the edge of the box before finishing low past Simon Eastwood.

Harrison and Bass also combined for the second goal of the game, but not in the way they would have hoped. From an Oxford corner with the last kick before the half-time whistle, the pair went up for the same ball in the six-yard box, with Harrison somehow managing to nod a header past his goalkeeper and just over the line. Sean Raggett got back to try and clear it, but the referee's watch told him it had crossed.

The second half was extremely cagey as both sides started to tire after so long without football. Eventually the game drifted into extra time and then penalties.

John Marquis, Gareth Evans and Lee Browne all stepped up and scored for Portsmouth, who responded with efforts from Ben Woodburn, Anthony Forde and Matty Taylor.

McGeehan then saw his effort saved by Eastwood, and John Mousinho nudged Oxford in front. Oli Hawkins then piled all the pressure on Cameron Brannagan, but he slotted home to send the home side into rapturous celebrations.

Man of the Match - Cameron Brannagan

The game felt destined for penalties from the off, almost. It was a nervy affair at the Kassam Stadium and while Portsmouth may have shaded some of the play, Oxford were resilient through out. It's a testament to Brannagan that he played the full 120 minutes and was also entrusted with such a vital spot-kick.

What the managers said...

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson claims his players mean the world to him and he knows they won't let him down in the Sky Bet League One play-off final after his side beat Portsmouth on penalties to book a spot at Wembley.

Oxford's Karl Robinson: "I'm just full of admiration for the players. We're in the final, what more can you say? When you think that I've had to sell my two best players in January and we came into this game with three or four struggling with injuries, it's incredible.

"I had asked a few people in the game who have been in big penalty shootouts for their advice, and they passed that on, and through our sports psychologist too who was telling the players to be composed and just believe in themselves.

"I'm just gutted for our fans who couldn't be here to celebrate it, and I'm gutted there wasn't a full house in here to see this. But for Oxford United to be in the final is unbelievable."

After missing out on a spot in the League One play-off final on penalties, Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett suggests that defensive mistakes across the two legs proved to be the difference between Oxford United and his side.

Portsmouth's Kenny Jackett: "I'm obviously very disappointed. We got our noses in front twice in the two matches and we've given away two sloppy goals. We've been able to take control by scoring the vital first goal but we've not been able to capitalise on it.

"With their goal, though I haven't seen replays of it yet, apparently it's just gone over (the line) - those are the small margins you are talking about. But I've got no qualms about goalline technology unusually being used in these semi-finals. We both knew these were the rules.

"We've been in the play-offs two years in a row now. We need to dust ourselves down, raise our standards and try to go one better next season and go up. And when training starts again we've got to make sure there is no hangover from this."

What's next?

Oxford will face Wycombe in the Sky Bet League One play-off final on Monday, July 13.

Watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm on Monday: Kick-off is at 7.30pm.