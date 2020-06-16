EFL urges fans to stay home to watch games ahead of restart

The EFL is back - with 30 matches live on Sky Sports plus exclusive coverage of all the play-offs

The EFL is encouraging supporters to stay away from grounds and instead watch all the remaining 2019/20 matches from home ahead of this week's return.

With UK coronavirus restrictions still in place, the Championship as well as League One and Two Play-Offs will be played behind closed doors.

And as part of a new campaign message, 'When we play, please stay away', supporters are being reminded of social distancing guidelines and to avoid congregating outside stadiums on match days.

With this in mind, fans are being given unprecedented live access to all EFL games on Sky Sports or via iFollow (or club equivalent) streaming services.

On Thursday, Sky Sports will televise the first leg of the League Two Play-Off Semi-Finals, before hosting live coverage of three Championship fixtures over the opening weekend of the restart with Fulham vs Brentford kicking off the action at 12.30pm on Saturday June 21.

Games on Sky Sports will also be on iFollow as well as every other game not broadcast with access provided for season ticket holders.

Access will be determined by the club where the supporter holds a season ticket and may be in lieu of a refund or part of a wider package as determined by each individual club.

Where applicable, clubs will send out promo codes prior to the weekends' fixtures with non-season ticket holding supporters also able to purchase access to games not shown on Sky Sports for the current match price pass of £10.

Sat June 20: Fulham vs Brentford - 12.30pm

Sat June 20: West Brom vs Birmingham - 3pm

Sun June 21: Cardiff vs Leeds - 12pm

Fri June 26: Brentford vs West Brom - 7.45pm

Sat June 27: Preston vs Cardiff - 12.30pm

Sat June 27: Leeds vs Fulham - 3pm

Sun June 28: Bristol City vs Sheff Wed - 12pm

Sun June 28: Nottm Forest vs Huddersfield - 2.15pm

Tue June 30:- Millwall vs Swansea - 5pm

Wed July 1: Preston vs Derby - 5pm

Thu July 2: Hull vs Middlesbrough - 5pm

Fri July 3: Charlton vs Millwall - 8.15pm

Sat July 4: Derby vs Nottingham Forest - 12.30pm

Sat July 4: Bristol City vs Cardiff City - 3pm

Sun July 5: Swansea City vs Sheff Wed - 12pm

Tues July 7: Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 5pm

Weds July 8: West Brom vs Derby - 5pm

Thurs July 9: Leeds vs Stoke - 5pm