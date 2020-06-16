EFL urges fans to stay home to watch games ahead of restart
Fulham vs Brentford, West Brom vs Birmingham, Cardiff vs Leeds live on Sky on June 20/21; Sky Sports to show 30 live Championship games plus exclusive coverage of play-offs
Last Updated: 16/06/20 6:46pm
The EFL is encouraging supporters to stay away from grounds and instead watch all the remaining 2019/20 matches from home ahead of this week's return.
With UK coronavirus restrictions still in place, the Championship as well as League One and Two Play-Offs will be played behind closed doors.
- Championship restart: More games on Sky
- League One play-off dates confirmed
- When will the Championship season finish?
And as part of a new campaign message, 'When we play, please stay away', supporters are being reminded of social distancing guidelines and to avoid congregating outside stadiums on match days.
With this in mind, fans are being given unprecedented live access to all EFL games on Sky Sports or via iFollow (or club equivalent) streaming services.
On Thursday, Sky Sports will televise the first leg of the League Two Play-Off Semi-Finals, before hosting live coverage of three Championship fixtures over the opening weekend of the restart with Fulham vs Brentford kicking off the action at 12.30pm on Saturday June 21.
Games on Sky Sports will also be on iFollow as well as every other game not broadcast with access provided for season ticket holders.
Access will be determined by the club where the supporter holds a season ticket and may be in lieu of a refund or part of a wider package as determined by each individual club.
Where applicable, clubs will send out promo codes prior to the weekends' fixtures with non-season ticket holding supporters also able to purchase access to games not shown on Sky Sports for the current match price pass of £10.
At home with... stars of the Championship
Sky Sports joins some of the biggest names in the Championship at home...
EFL Future Stars
Sky Sports assess some of the future stars of English football currently playing in the EFL.
Confirmed Championship games live on Sky Sports
Sat June 20: Fulham vs Brentford - 12.30pm
Sat June 20: West Brom vs Birmingham - 3pm
Sun June 21: Cardiff vs Leeds - 12pm
Fri June 26: Brentford vs West Brom - 7.45pm
Sat June 27: Preston vs Cardiff - 12.30pm
Sat June 27: Leeds vs Fulham - 3pm
Sun June 28: Bristol City vs Sheff Wed - 12pm
Sun June 28: Nottm Forest vs Huddersfield - 2.15pm
Tue June 30:- Millwall vs Swansea - 5pm
Wed July 1: Preston vs Derby - 5pm
Thu July 2: Hull vs Middlesbrough - 5pm
Fri July 3: Charlton vs Millwall - 8.15pm
Sat July 4: Derby vs Nottingham Forest - 12.30pm
Sat July 4: Bristol City vs Cardiff City - 3pm
Sun July 5: Swansea City vs Sheff Wed - 12pm
Tues July 7: Nottingham Forest vs Fulham - 5pm
Weds July 8: West Brom vs Derby - 5pm
Thurs July 9: Leeds vs Stoke - 5pm
- Barnsley fixtures | Birmingham City fixtures | Blackburn fixtures | Brentford fixtures | Bristol City fixtures | Cardiff City fixtures | Charlton Atheltic fixtures | Derby County fixtures | Fulham fixtures | Huddersfield Town fixtures | Hull City fixtures | Leeds United fixtures | Luton Town fixtures | Middlesbrough fixtures | Millwall fixtures | Nottingham Forest fixtures | Preston North End fixtures | Queens Park Rangers fixtures | Reading fixtures | Sheffield Wednesday fixtures | Stoke City fixtures | Swansea City fixtures | West Bromwich Albion fixtures | Wigan Athletic fixtures