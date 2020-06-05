The Championship: End of season and play-off final dates confirmed

The EFL has announced that the final round of Sky Bet Championship fixtures are scheduled to take place on the midweek of July 21 and 22.

The division has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the last fixture having taken place on Sunday March 8, when Derby beat Barnsley 3-0 at Pride Park.

Plans have been revealed for the second tier to return on Saturday June 20, in line with the Premier League's first weekend, and while the full rescheduled fixture list is yet to be released, provisional dates have now been provided.

Following consultation with EFL Championship clubs this week the season will commence with match 38, with match 39 taking place on Saturday June 27. This will result in the last match of the regular season being on the midweek of July 21 and 22, with the Championship play-off final on either Sunday August 2 or Monday August 3.

Sky Sports will show 30 of the 108 remaining Sky Bet Championship fixtures, a live goals show for every matchday, plus exclusive coverage of all 15 EFL play-off games across all three divisions.

The fixture schedule is in the process of being finalised, alongside the revised broadcast selections, and unless otherwise agreed, games are set to kick-off at the following times: