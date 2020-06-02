Sky Sports EFL Podcast: What's next for the Championship, League One and League Two?

Sky Sports EFL presenter Jonathan Oakes is joined by David Prutton and Keith Andrews to discuss all the latest developments surrounding the restart of the Championship, and the latest state of play in League One and League Two.

The Championship have announced a provisional restart date on the weekend of June 20, subject to all safety requirements and government guidelines being met.

The podcast assesses whether it will be enough time to prepare, take a look at those who are opposing the restart dates and what has changed at some changes since the suspension of the season in March.

League One is proving more difficult as the clubs are still divided on what to do and a vote is set to take place on Monday, June 8 to determine the next steps.

League Two clubs have found some common ground. They have voted to curtail the regular season and finalise the table on points per game. Initially they wanted to scrap relegation this season, but the EFL board have ruled that option out, providing they have assurances from the National League that any club they relegate will have somewhere to play next season. A vote to finalise the situation is also set to take place on Monday, June 8.

You can subscribe via the links above, or via your regular podcast provider if you search for 'Sky EFL'.