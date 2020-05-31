Championship set to restart on weekend of June 20

The EFL has announced that the Championship will restart on the weekend of June 20, subject to all safety requirements and government guidelines being met.

The EFL is then planning to complete the season with the play-off final on or around July 30 due to the importance of completing the season in a similar timeline to that of the Premier League to avoid any potential issues with promoted and relegated clubs.

lt has also been agreed to consider changing the regulations to allow teams to use five substitutes in the remaining fixtures and field matchday squads of 20 players rather than 18.

EFL chairman Rick Parry said on Sunday: "With Sky Bet Championship Clubs set to return to full-contact training later this week and following Saturday's government announcement (that sporting events can resume behind closed doors), we are edging closer towards resuming the 2019/20 EFL season.

"We have therefore today consulted with the Board's Championship Directors and agreed to fixtures restarting behind closed doors on 20 June.

"Whilst matches will unfortunately have to take place without supporters, we are working with our broadcast partners, EFL Championship clubs and all relevant stakeholders to broadcast the remaining 108 games plus Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs either live on Sky Sports, iFollow or a club's equivalent streaming service.

"We must stress that at this stage the date is only provisional and will only be confirmed once we have met all the requirements, as the health, safety and well-being of all participants, staff and supporters remains our top priority.

"Clearly completing the season in a safe manner is going to require a significant effort by all concerned and, whilst not unprecedented, it will need clubs to play a significant number of matches over a relatively short period of time."

