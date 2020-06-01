Lyle Taylor among Charlton players who will refuse to play upon Championship resumption

Taylor has scored 11 Championship goals this season

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer says that some of his players are refusing to play upon the proposed resumption of the Championship on June 20.

The Addicks boss, whose side are two points adrift of safety in the Championship, confirmed that they will be without long-serving defender Chris Solly and top scorer Lyle Taylor when the league resumes.

Talking on Talksport, Bowyer said: "We have nine players whose contracts finish at the end of June and, unfortunately for us, three of them have said that they're not going to play.

"Lyle's one of them and that's tough for us and for me as a manager. Lyle has said that he's not going to play because of risk of injury.

"Chris Solly has said the same. David Davis, who's at Birmingham, says he doesn't want to come back and play games."

Taylor, Charlton's top scorer this season with 11 goals, is out of contract in the summer and Bowyer has confirmed that his fear that an injury will prevent him from securing a move in the summer is the reason he has ruled himself unavailable for selection.

Chris Solly had a testimonial against Aston Villa in the summer, having spent 10 years at the club

The 30-year-old attracted interest from Swansea, West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield Wednesday and Rangers in January, and it is likely that that will continue this summer.

Bowyer says that he is disappointed that Taylor won't feature in the club's last nine games and believes he should help them across the line.

"I don't think I'm asking too much. He's a Charlton player, he's done great for us for two years. In my eyes, you finish what you've started. Everyone has their own decision to make.

"What disappoints me the most, and he's in a difficult position, is that he wants to play but he's so worried about being injured that he's saying he wouldn't be the same player for me. He's going to get a life-changing move."