Lyle Taylor: Charlton striker considered by Championship rivals for January transfer

Charlton striker Lyle Taylor has attracted interest from Championship rivals ahead of the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old comes to the end of his contract in the summer and clubs can either get him on a cut-price deal next month or wait and sign him on a pre-contract.

A handful of Championship clubs, including Swansea, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in acquiring his services, with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers also keeping a close eye on the situation.

Taylor joined Charlton on a free transfer from Wimbledon in June 2018 after having played for Scunthorpe United, Sheffield United and Falkirk.

He ended up as top scorer in League One last season, scoring 25 goals to lead Charlton to promotion to the Championship with a play-off final win against Sunderland in June.

Charlton turned down more than one bid from Brentford for the striker, including one on Deadline Day in August worth around £4m, as the Bees tried to find a replacement for Brighton-bound Neal Maupay.

Taylor scored five goals in the opening six games of this season before suffering a knee injury which kept him out of action until Tuesday night, when he came off the bench in a 1-0 home loss to Huddersfield.