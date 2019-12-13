Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa and Hull forward Jarrod Bowen win Sky Bet Championship November awards

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for November.

It was a perfect November for Bielsa with five wins out of five as Leeds moved ominously to the top of the Championship table by month's end.

The fitness and pressing game he demands helped secure an impressive 11-2 goal differential.

Bielsa said: "To recognise the manager is one way to recognise everybody who is helping the team and more than help, having some impact and influence on the team, but of course what's more important is the input of the players.

"We know that every team has different periods in the competition when you are better and worse, but it's no coincidence [the award] comes at the moment of the competition when Leeds have a high impact."

Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for November.

Bowen proved his worth and increased his transfer value again with four goals and two assists as Hull climbed into the top half of the table. His combination play with Kamil Grosicki stood out as he scored twice against Preston.

Bowen said: "I'm delighted. Personal accolades are really good because it shows what you've been doing. It's a massive honour to win such an award.

"Personally, the month went well. I've been scoring goals, got a couple of assists. The team have been a bit inconsistent but we're not halfway through the season yet.

"We need to cut that out and keep performing the way we have been most weeks and turn those draws and losses into wins."

Sky Bet League One

Manager: Gareth Ainsworth, Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for November.

Masterminding an early-season surge into contention is one thing, sustaining it to carve out a five-point lead at the top entering December is quite another. Ainsworth's side picked up 10 points from four games without conceding a goal.

Ainsworth said: "It's a really proud moment to receive this award and for us as a club to be recognised for how we've been performing this season. I know the award is for the manager, but it's really for the whole team of staff around me who deserve the credit too.

"We had a great month, with some tough games, but to collect 10 points without conceding a goal was a fantastic return, and we played some really good football along the way too. Thank you to the panel who chose us to win the award and now we're looking forward to getting back into action on Saturday after a long break with no game."

Player: Joe Jacobson, Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Jacobson has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for November.

The left-back made a stunning impact in November, as a pivotal member of a defence which recorded four clean sheets in as many games. Wycombe's four goals also came through him with two penalties and two pinpoint free-kick assists.

Jacobson said: "It's a real honour to win this award and it's something I always hoped I might achieve at some point during my career. I think the whole team has had a fantastic season so far - everyone knows their jobs, works hard for each other, and it seems to be working.



"Last month I think you could have given this award to any of our defenders or goalkeeper because we've been really proud of our defensive record, not conceding a goal for quite some time now, but it's a special accolade for me to collect the trophy and I'm proud to have played my part in helping the team at both ends of the pitch."

Sky Bet League Two

Manager: Richie Wellens, Swindon Town

Swindon Town manager Richie Wellens has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for November.

Wellens' side were fifth at the start of November, but a perfect three wins from three matches, scoring six goals in the process, lifted them impressively to the top of League Two and stretched their winning streak to five games.

Wellens said: "The most important thing for us in November was going unbeaten. I was frustrated to go out of the cup but in the league, we had a good run and had some good results against good sides.

"Monthly awards don't mean too much to me because it's only one month in the season - you could be rubbish the rest of it. We just want to take this run into the rest of December."

Player: Eoin Doyle, Swindon Town

Swindon Town striker Eoin Doyle has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for November.

Three more games, four more goals, the scoring machine shows no sign of grinding to a halt. Doyle's contribution was invaluable once more as he allied an acute positional sense and cold-bloodedness in front of goal to send Swindon top.

Doyle said: "It's obviously great to win again. To be honest, the players around me make me look good. If you look at pretty much all of my goals this season, they're tap-ins!

"The service here is the best in the league, we create a lot of chances and it just happens to be me on the end of them.

"Jerry Yates does a lot of work and has scored some great goals recently but we have hard work and quality all over the pitch."