EFL confirms 17 positive coronavirus tests after latest round of testing

A total of 17 people from EFL clubs have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

There were 10 positive tests returned from eight clubs in the Championship and seven positives from three clubs in League Two. There is no programme of testing for League One at present.

📝 Preston North End can confirm that striker Jayden Stockley has tested positive for Covid-19 on the third round of tests undertaken as part of the return to training protocols.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/n2rRKGAoE0#pnefc pic.twitter.com/igkZi2Sd9e — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) May 30, 2020

Preston confirmed striker Jayden Stockley was one of the positive tests in the Championship.

Fulham said one of their players had tested positive, while Middlesbrough also confirmed one positive test, although they did not specify if the individual in question was a player or a member of their non-playing staff.

Cardiff confirmed on Twitter that a member of their staff had also tested positive.

League Two Exeter announced two positive cases, while Northampton said physiotherapist Ignacio Herrando had also tested positive.

A total of 1,058 players and club staff were tested in the Championship, while four clubs and 135 individuals participated in the fourth tier.

All of those who tested positive will begin self-isolation in line with the current health guidelines.

"The EFL will continue to make regular and relevant announcements as appropriate in respect of the testing programme to support competition integrity and transparency," a statement added.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League."

There have been no positive tests for coronavirus after the fourth round of Premier League testing.

The latest batch of tests, which were conducted on Thursday and Friday this week, are the first to take place since clubs unanimously agreed a return to contact training.

A statement read: "The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1130 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, zero have tested positive."

The current testing round was the largest yet, with each club's maximum allocation upped from 50 to 60, and also the first to take place since the unanimous vote to begin contact training.

The previous three rounds, completed between May 17 and May 26, yielded a total of 12 positives from a sample size in excess of 2,700.

There were six positive cases from three clubs in round one, two from two clubs in round two and four from two clubs in round three. Testing will continue on a twice-weekly basis