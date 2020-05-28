Nathan Jones returns as Luton manager 16 months after leaving for Stoke

Nathan Jones left Luton to manage Stoke City 16 months ago but has returned to Kenilworth Road

Nathan Jones has returned to manage Luton Town 16 months after leaving the club to take over at Stoke City.

Jones, 47, was at the club's training ground on Thursday morning to meet the first two small groups of senior players ahead of the first session of the day.

He will be reacquainted with the other four groups ahead of the next two sessions, and will take charge of the final nine games of the Championship campaign as the Town seek to avoid relegation - if the second tier is given the green light to return to playing.

Luton Town CEO Gary Sweet said: "My job is to make sure the club can escape the severe economic impact of the virus and whatever decisions we make now, it is the club that must be put first.

"We must do everything we possibly can to stay in the Championship this season. We have just nine games left to climb out of the relegation zone and the squad has to be more than ready.

"We need a manager who can hit the ground sprinting - someone who knows us, our players and our environment and someone who knows the league.

"There's only one man who has those characteristics and that's Nathan Jones."

Jones' journey from Kenilworth Road and back

Sky Sports' Dan Long...

The Welshman left Bedfordshire a hero in January 2019, having put all the components in place for Luton's eventual League One title win and a return to the second tier for the first time in a decade.

As had been the case with the Hatters, he then took on a significant challenge with Stoke, with the clear aim of lifting the club back to the Premier League after a season-and-a-half of mediocrity that had followed a dismal relegation in 2017/18.

But he only managed to guide the Potters to just three wins in 21 games in the final months of last season before being sacked in November 2019 having added just three further victories, making a second relegation battle in as many years a real threat.

Nathan Jones was dismissed by Stoke City in November after winning just six of his 38 games in charge

Speaking to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast in December, Jones said: "We made big errors, missed key chances and we had a lot of bad luck.

"That's not just me sitting here with sour grapes because, over a period of time, you get what you deserve but, at times, things that were happening in games were really difficult to fathom.

"That's what really contributed because with the owners that I had, with the patience they were showing me, we probably only needed two or three more wins. We just got to a point where it was getting very difficult to see things changing and I hold my hands up for that."