Sky Sports to show 30 games as Championship restarts on June 20

Sky Sports will show 30 Sky Bet Championship games as well as exclusive broadcasting of all 15 EFL play-off games, when the season restarts on June 20.

30 live games will be broadcast on Sky Sports across the rest of the Sky Bet Championship season

Club season ticket holders will be given access to all Sky Sports live games involving their team through the iFollow online platform

Sky Sports will broadcast the 15 EFL play-off games across the Championship, League One and League Two

The Sky Bet Championship will provisionally restart on June 20 with Sky Sports showing 30 games, and the first round of broadcast selections to be announced next week.

Season ticket holders will be able to watch any live game involving their club via the EFL's iFollow online platform. They will also be given access to their teams' non-broadcast games, while non-season ticket holders will be able to purchase non-broadcast games for £10.

Fans can also make sure they are across all the action by tuning into a new a Sky Sports' 'goals as they go in' show for non-broadcast fixtures.

Sky Sports will also broadcast the 15 games from the semi-finals and finals of the EFL play-offs across the three divisions.

When will the games take place? And when will they be confirmed?

The broadcast selections made prior to the season suspension will now not apply, and Sky Sports will start this process from scratch with first selections expected to be available early next week.

West Brom and Leeds sit in the automatic promotion spots in the Sky Bet Championship - but will they stay there when the season resumes?

Unless otherwise agreed, games are set to kick-off at the following times:

On Saturday at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm

On Sunday at 12pm

On Tuesday and Wednesday at 5pm, 6pm and 8pm

On Friday at 6pm and 8pm

The last match of the regular season is set to take place being on the midweek of 21 and 22 July with the Championship play-off final on either Sunday 2 or Monday August 3.

What's being said about the announcement

Sky Sports managing director Robert Webster said: "The partnership between Sky Sports and the EFL supports clubs and their communities across the country. We are pleased to have reached a solution which works for them; and appreciate the positive and collaborative spirit of the negotiations.

"The availability for existing season ticket holders to stream matches from their club platform will compliment Sky Sports in telling the complete story of the climax to season."

The EFL chairman, Rick Parry, added: "I would firstly like to thank the team at Sky Sports for their patience and support whilst we have worked through some of the complex issues surrounding our agreement that have arisen as a result of live sport being unable to take place due to the current crisis.

"There is no question that COVID-19 has detrimentally affected all industries and, whilst we have only ever wanted to return when it is safe to do, we have always understood that when we did, we had to balance the requirements of our broadcast partners with the unique and challenging financial circumstances that our clubs face.

"We are delighted to have reached such an agreeable and sensible arrangement that ensures the financial impact to clubs is minimised, Sky Sports are able to get their football business back up with one of the most eagerly anticipated Championship run-ins in years and, importantly, fans get access to games during a period where guidelines prevent them from attending in person."

With the Sky Bet Championship set to return on June 20, how high or low could your club finish in the league this season?

Data guru Ben Mayhew has simulated every possible result from the remaining games and calculated each club's range of possible final league positions - in addition to probabilities for each standing.

The results reveal it's all to play for in the race for promotion and the battle for survival...

Read more here