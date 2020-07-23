Championship relegation far from resolved as Sheffield Wednesday, Derby and Wigan await EFL fate
Charlton and Wigan could yet be reprieved but start of new season could be impacted by appeals process
By Alan Myers, Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 23/07/20 2:28pm
Sheffield Wednesday and Derby are still waiting to find out whether they will be deducted points for allegedly breaching the EFL's profit and sustainability rules – a ruling which could relegate them to Sky Bet League One.
Wednesday were handed a misconduct charge by the EFL in November over the sale of Hillsborough Stadium to owner Dejphon Chansiri.
The charges were in relation to how and when the stadium was sold, though Wednesday have always denied any wrongdoing.
Wednesday ended their season in 16th place, eight points above the relegation zone. Should they receive a points deduction large enough to relegate them, Charlton would be reinstated to the Championship having finished the campaign in 22nd place.
The hearing into the case took place in June, however the verdict is yet to be announced. The outcome was expected to be announced this week, but due to it being heard by an independent disciplinary commission, only the commission know when that verdict will be delivered.
Derby were also charged with breaching the profit and sustainability rules in January in relation to the sale of Pride Park.
They, like Wednesday, have denied any wrongdoing and have been in contact with the EFL throughout the whole process.
Derby finished the season in 10th place, 16 points above the relegation zone.
It is anticipated that the judgements will come before August 4, when the Championship season officially ends following the play-off final at Wembley.
If Wednesday and Derby are found guilty by the commission, there are a range of sanctions it can impose.
However, it is likely that would be in the form of either a financial penalty or a points deduction.
The sanctions for a breach of profit and sustainability rules are discretionary, but EFL guidelines, which were set out to clubs in 2018, can be up to 12 points for a breach depending on the severity of the breach.
The guidelines also provide for a further nine point deduction for aggravating factors, so in total a 21 point deduction is possible.
As it stands, if the severest punishment is handed down to Wednesday and Derby, Charlton and Wigan would be reinstated to the Championship.
Wednesday and Derby would have the chance to appeal the ruling of the commission, which would lengthen proceedings and could potentially create a problem when the EFL attempt to draw up the fixtures for the 2020/21 season.
The commission can determine that any sanction can be applied retrospectively or in the future
Wigan's relegation to League One, despite a run of one loss in their last 15 matches, was confirmed on Wednesday after receiving a 12 points deduction for entering administration.
Their appeal against that ruling will be heard on July 31 on the grounds of unprecedented circumstances.
Should they win their appeal, they will be reinstated to the Championship and replaced by Barnsley, depending on the outcomes of the cases against Wednesday and Derby.