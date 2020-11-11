EFL clubs to discuss revised Premier League bailout package on Thursday

English Football League clubs will meet on Thursday to discuss a revised bailout package from the Premier League.

The EFL has already rejected an initial offer, which consisted of £20m in grants and £30m in interest-free loans to clubs in League One and League Two, but crucially left out Championship clubs.

There was a feeling among the clubs that agreeing to such a deal would prove to be divisive, with the EFL saying: "Any rescue package must meet the requirements of all 72 clubs before it can be considered in full".

The Premier League's revised bailout package is set to help Championship clubs as well, but only those that are "suffering significant COVID-19 related hardship".

Championship Clubs, for example, who are still benefiting from parachute payments, along with those with wealthy owners, are not expected to be among the clubs to receive support should a deal be agreed.

It is also thought there would be a guarantee that no EFL club would be allowed to go out of business as a result of COVID-19 related issues.

EFL clubs will also discuss the recent FA Leadership Diversity Code. A number of clubs have already signed up but many will discuss the project after viewing the full details of the campaign this week.

PL chief Masters 'confident' bailout agreement can be reached

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says he is "confident we can reach an agreement" with the EFL over emergency funding after an MP labelled the situation a "farce".

Julian Knight MP described the failure to reach an agreement as a "farce" at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting on Tuesday, and warned Masters that 10 Football League clubs were unlikely to make payroll this month without a financial bailout.

2:27 Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting that there can be no 'blank cheque' to bail out clubs in the English Football League.

Masters confirmed the Premier League would now be willing to discuss financial assistance for teams in the Championship but insisted the original offer was "appropriate".

"The Premier League has engaged and wants to seek resolution but there can't be a blank cheque or an underwriting of losses," said Masters.

"We believe our proposal is appropriate and goes to the heart of the problem and is in line with Government policy on how it deals with other sectors.

"We believe we are stepping up and helping the pyramid of football, we have yet to reach an agreement with Rick but I am confident we can do that.

"I don't think our proposals are pitiful. We can make money available now to clubs that need it and we can work with the EFL to ensure that funds were going to the right places to ensure clubs don't suffer distress or get to the point of administration.

"We are huge supporters of the pyramid and understand its importance."