Darnell Fisher faces FA probe after grabbing Callum Paterson's genitals

The FA will look into an incident from the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday which appeared to show Preston's Darnell Fisher twice grabbing Callum Paterson's genitals in their 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The incident was picked up by cameras early in the second half as Preston defended a corner.

Paterson appeared to try and capture referee David Webb's attention after the first grab, but then Fisher repeated the action.

Earlier this year, England rugby union international Joe Marler was banned for 10 weeks for a low grab on Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones in a Six Nations match.

In Super League, St Helens' Tommy Makinson was suspended for five matches in August for grabbing the testicles of Castleford's Liam Watts.

Then last week Catalans Dragons forward Joel Tomkins was banned for eight matches after being found guilty of making "inappropriate contact" on the backside of Leeds full-back Richie Myler.

Preston won Saturday's match 1-0 with a goal from Tom Barkhuizen after Wednesday, in new manager Tony Pulis' first match in charge, had Josh Windass sent off.