Championship highlights and round-up: Wayne Rooney gets first Derby win, Norwich top

Wayne Rooney claimed his first win as Derby interim boss as County won 1-0 at Millwall to move off the bottom of the Championship.

Jason Knight struck the winner in the 69th minute to end the Rams' 11-match winless streak and take them to within two points of safety.

Millwall fans returned to The Den for the first time since February 29 and appeared to boo as the players took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Norwich struck twice in the final nine minutes to beat bottom-placed Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 and move one point clear at the top of the table.

Josh Windass headed the Owls in front on the hour mark, but Josh Martin equalised with his first senior goal before Max Aarons netted the winner shortly after.

Reading moved into third with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Nottingham Forest in the early kick-off.

After Ryan Yates was sent off for handball on the goal line in the 14th minute, Lucas Joao converted his 14th goal of the season from the resulting penalty.

Michael Morrison headed in a second eight minutes after the interval to leave struggling Forest languishing just above the relegation zone.

Jacob Davenport scored a late equaliser as 10-man Blackburn held Brentford 2-2.

In front of fans for the first time at their new stadium, the Bees went behind following a wonderful opening goal from Joe Rothwell in the 19th minute.

Ivan Toney struck his 14th goal of the season from the penalty spot nine minutes before half-time, with Darragh Lenihan sent off for his foul on the striker, before Sergi Canos made it 2-1 to Brentford on the hour.

But Rovers snatched a point three minutes from time through Davenport's strike.

Swansea rose to fourth after goals from Connor Roberts and Andre Ayew saw off Luton, who had Matty Pearson sent off, 2-0.

Nathan Collins' 19th-minute header helped Stoke beat Middlesbrough 1-0 and move into fifth.

Watford slipped to seventh following a 1-0 defeat at home to Cardiff, whose third consecutive victory was secured by Kieffer Moore.

Birmingham ended a six-game winless run as Harlee Dean's late header secured a 1-0 win at Bristol City.

Jason McCarthy's late own goal denied Wycombe victory at Preston.

Having gone behind to Tom Barkhuizen's header, the Chairboys responded through goals from Garath McCleary and Scott Kashket.

But McCarthy's intervention helped North End salvage a 2-2 draw and leave Wycombe in the bottom three.

QPR lost a third consecutive game as first-half strikes from Josh Koroma and Harry Toffolo gave Huddersfield a 2-0 win at the John Smith's Stadium.

Coventry extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a 3-1 triumph over Rotherham.

Maxime Biamou and Tyler Walker struck inside 12 minutes before Leo Ostigard added a third in the second half, with Daniel Barlaser netting a late penalty for the fifth-bottom Millers.