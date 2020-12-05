Millwall fans boo as players take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter movement

A section of Millwall fans booed as their players and Championship opponents Derby took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at the start of their match on Saturday.

Players in England's top divisions have been taking a knee at the start of matches since football resumed in June as part of global sporting protests against racial injustice.

Saturday's match with Derby represented the first time Millwall supporters had been able to attend a home match since the coronavirus pandemic saw the Championship halted in March.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

