Millwall fans boo as players take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Millwall's Championship match with Derby is the first home game fans have been able to attend since the coronavirus pandemic saw English football suspended in March; Players have been taking a knee at the start of matches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement since June

Saturday 5 December 2020 16:22, UK

0:23
Millwall fans boo as players from both the home side and Derby took the knee prior to kick-off.

A section of Millwall fans booed as their players and Championship opponents Derby took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at the start of their match on Saturday.

Players in England's top divisions have been taking a knee at the start of matches since football resumed in June as part of global sporting protests against racial injustice.

Saturday's match with Derby represented the first time Millwall supporters had been able to attend a home match since the coronavirus pandemic saw the Championship halted in March.

