Premier League bosses applaud No Room For Racism message

Premier League managers have applauded the decision made by captains for players to wear a 'No Room For Racism' sleeve badge for 2020/21 with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho praising their "strong desire" for change.

The 'No Room For Racism' badges replace the Black Lives Matter logo that was present on kits as footballers continue the global fight against social injustice and systematic racism following the death of George Floyd in May.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the league's club captains on Thursday and match officials will also wear the 'No Room For Racism' badge on their shirt sleeves, while players are set to continue taking a knee.

"There is never room for racism," Spurs head coach Mourinho told a press conference on Friday. "In my house, in my close circles, in my football teams - never.

"For me, the most important thing is this strong desire, this strong statement of No Room For Racism."

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: "[Black Lives Matter] is a cause that has had a massive impact and we have been very supportive with it. We have to continue doing that as much as possible.

"Every time something happens in a social environment that we can change or highlight, it is our responsibility [to do so]. I'm really pleased with what we have done so far with that."

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson added: "Both messages [Black Lives Matter and No Room For Racism] are vitally important.

"No Room For Racism does not exclude Black Lives Matter. Football players are taking so much responsibility and showing that they really care about this important issue in our society."

Wilfried Zaha was subjected to online racist abuse at the end of last season

The Premier League has also said it will continue to give its backing to players who want to kneel before games next term to show support for the anti-racism movement.

West Ham boss David Moyes, when asked if his players will take the knee when they face Newcastle on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Premier League - said: "Of course we will. We're all in solidarity with everyone who is involved in it.

"We don't think it's something that should go away, we want action for it. We want to see that everybody gets the same treatment and is treated in the same way.

"The more that we can continue it, hopefully then it will be challenged at the top end of governments all throughout the world."

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce added: "I have got no problems with [taking the knee] at all.

"I will have a conversation with the captain and around the players themselves I don't think they have an issue with it whatsoever so if that little gesture helps then we are all for it."

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, who was at the club captains' meeting on Thursday, told Sky Sports News that racism is still a "massive problem" and that players will continue to show their support until there is some form of change.

"It's obviously a massive thing still, a massive problem in the word that's going on," Dunk said. "We still feel strongly about taking the knee and we will carry on doing it until there's change. Hopefully it's sooner rather than later."

Lewis Dunk says racism is still a 'massive problem' in our society

The English Football League (EFL) CEO David Baldwin has recently revealed that all players in the Championship, League One and League Two will wear a logo on their shirts with the words 'Not Today or Any Day' this season, in recognition of their ongoing anti-racism initiative.

The England national team recently took a knee prior to their Nations League double header against Iceland and Denmark, with it being the first time the England squad displayed the gesture before a game.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea Women and Manchester City Women all also knelt ahead of kick-off in their respective Community Shield games on August 29 at Wembley Stadium.

Crystal Palace duo Patrick van Aanholt, Wilfried Zaha, former Arsenal forward Ian Wright, Sheffield United's David McGoldrick and Borussia Dortmund signing Jude Bellingham were all subjected to online racist abuse at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, in the USA, following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin in August, NBA, MLB and NHL teams all boycotted matches in a show of defiance against racial injustice.