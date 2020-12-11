Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks and Watford manager Vladimir Ivic win Sky Bet Championship November awards

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for November.

The midfielder is making up for the time he lost to injury last season. His dribbling skills allied to his desire to take on opponents brought him two goals and three assists in a three-game run in November - all of which Bournemouth won.

Brooks said: "The team have been doing well and although I've been chosen for this award, it could have gone to a few of our players, as we've had some excellent performances.

"I feel like I'm getting better with each game. I'm shaking off the rustiness with every minute on the pitch and enjoying being part of a winning team.

"Hopefully there's more goals and assists to come and we can continue to stay near the top of the league."

Watford manager Vladimir Ivić has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for November.

His liking for a back five didn't hamper Watford's ability to attack with verve, matching 11 goals and 11 points from five unbeaten games. Successive home fixtures against Stoke, Coventry and Preston were won by a combined 10-3 scoreline.

Ivić said: "It's very important for all of us, this is the work of my players and without them it's impossible to be Manager of the Month.

"I'd also like to thank the coaching staff that worked with me through this really strong period and it's important that we continue now.

"I can't choose one game that stands out, because we had games where we had to survive to win - against Coventry and Stoke for example - and I believe that all of the games are a separate story."

Sky Bet League One

Player: Callum Camps, Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town midfielder Callum Camps has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for November.

Four November goals, and what goals they were, from the marauding midfielder. Bursting forward at every turn, even a swerving free-kick and a dreamy lob against Bristol Rovers would have been upstaged had a stunning volley against Sunderland not hit the bar.

Camps said: "I'm delighted to have won this award and be named the league's Player of the Month for November.



"I think we've played some good football throughout the month and I would like to thank the players, the Gaffer and the rest of the staff. I will continue to keep working hard and try my best to help the team push forwards."

Manager: John Coleman, Accrington Stanley

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for November.

While other teams have had more games, Stanley are simply winning most of the ones they play, amassing 10 points from four fixtures on their return from a Covid-19 enforced lay-off. Coleman's team didn't concede a goal all month, either.

Coleman said: "It should be named Team of the Month to be honest, I'm just a small part of it.

"We've got great staff here who work ever so hard, prepare really well for the games and the players have been running themselves into the ground.

"They practically crawl off the pitch, it's a pat on the back for them really."

Sky Bet League Two

Player: Jevani Brown, Colchester United

Colchester United striker Jevani Brown has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for November.

Thrust further forward from his usual central midfield role brought remarkable dividends with five goals in successive games against Stevenage and Leyton Orient. His finishing instincts may make the positional switch permanent.

Brown said: "To be honest, I was a bit lost for words when I first found out I'd won it. I know the award is for me and the goals I scored, but I've got to thank the lads for the assists and for their performances, without them I wouldn't be getting this.

"Hopefully, I can continue in the coming months, help us to get more victories and win this award again."

Manager: Ian Evatt, Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for November.

Evatt's first task at Bolton was to halt and then turn around a juggernaut of doom by instilling a winning culture. He did that so successfully in November that 13 points were won from five unbeaten games with a 9-2 goal differential.

Evatt said: "We had some great results and performances in November and the award reflects that. We need to build on that momentum and continue improving.

"I've got great staff alongside me and this award recognises their contribution just as much as mine."