Championship highlights and round-up: Norwich City extend lead, Brentford win

Norwich stretched their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship to five points with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cardiff.

Well-taken goals from Emi Buendia - his fifth in seven games - and Todd Cantwell took Daniel Farke's in-form side further clear of second-placed Bournemouth, who could only draw 0-0 at Luton.

Danny Hylton had the best chance of the game for the Hatters, but goalkeeper Asmir Begovic palmed his shot to safety.

Swansea moved up to third following a 2-0 win at home to Barnsley.

The Swans made the perfect start on a poor pitch, with Jamal Lowe side-footing home after just two minutes.

They doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Barnsley substitute Victor Adeboyejo nodded a Matt Grimes corner past his own goalkeeper.

Brentford are fourth after two superb strikes from Bryan Mbeumo helped them to a 3-1 win against Reading.

Mathias Jensen fired the Bees in front after 11 minutes. His shot had power but should have been saved by goalkeeper Rafael as the ball squirmed through his legs and over the line.

Bryan Mbeumo scored a stunning second with a strike from distance after 23 minutes and the French winger turned and fired a low shot into the bottom corner to make it 3-0 six minutes later.

Reading pulled a goal back through Sone Aluko's header after 64 minutes but it did not spark a revival.

Aitor Karanka suffered a heavy defeat to his former club as Birmingham were beaten 4-1 by Middlesbrough, who moved into the play-off places.

Blues took a 15th-minute lead when Jeremie Bela played the ball into the middle and Maxime Colin slammed home.

Middlesbrough levelled through Britt Assombalonga from Marc Bola's pass in the 27th minute and went ahead shortly afterwards when Marvin Johnson's low cross was converted by George Saville.

Neil Etheridge gifted the visitors a third goal in the 56th minute when he allowed a Lewis Wing corner to slip through his grasp with nobody challenging and did not cover himself in glory once again when Wing's shot from distance went under his body and into the top corner to make it 4-1.

Huddersfield claimed a 2-0 win against Watford, with an error from goalkeeper Ben Foster gifting them the lead. Isaac Mbenza closed him down, stole the ball and played it to Fraizer Campbell who slotted in.

It was 2-0 when Hornets midfielder Etienne Capoue's attempted clearance from a corner gave Foster no chance.

Tom Lees' header from a Barry Bannan free-kick was enough to give a 1-0 win for Sheffield Wednesday against Coventry, while an early header from Nick Powell earned Stoke a 1-0 win against Blackburn.

Anis Mehmeti snatched Wycombe a point in a 1-1 draw with QPR after Jason McCarthy's own goal had given the visitors the lead after 29 minutes, while two goals in as many minutes at the start of the second half saw Millwall and Nottingham Forest play out a 1-1 draw.

Tom Bradshaw's neat side-foot finish fired the Lions into a 47th-minute lead, only for the visitors to equalise two minutes later through Alex Mighten's low finish.

Rotherham's clash with Derby was postponed following a positive Covid-19 test for a member of Paul Warne's squad.