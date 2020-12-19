Rotherham vs Derby postponed after Millers player tests positive for Covid-19

Rotherham's Sky Bet Championship game against Derby has been postponed after one Millers player tested positive for Covid-19 and other squad members showed symptoms of the virus.

The match, which had been due to take place at the New York Stadium on Saturday, was called off less than 90 minutes before the scheduled 3pm kick-off.

A club statement from Rotherham read: "Rotherham United can confirm that this afternoon's Sky Bet Championship fixture against Derby County has been postponed following a positive test of Covid-19 for a member of Paul Warne's squad, with further players within the first team bubble showing symptoms of the virus at present.

"Following conversations with the EFL and the subsequent medical advice provided by them and that of our own club doctors, the club have taken the decision to request a postponement to the fixture which has been approved by the EFL."

An EFL statement then explained: "The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.

"A revised date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course."

Wayne Rooney's Derby are currently in the Championship's relegation zone, two places below Rotherham, but only goal difference separates the sides with both on 16 points after 19 games.