Beaconsfield
P
P
15:00
Weston-s-Mare
Hartley Wintney
P
P
15:00
Dorchester
Hayes & Yeading
P
P
15:00
Gosport Borough
Merthyr Town
0
0
15:00
Metropolitan Police
Poole Town
P
P
15:00
Swindon Supermarine
Salisbury FC
P
P
15:00
Tiverton Town
Taunton
P
P
15:00
Harrow Borough
Truro City
P
P
15:00
Farnborough
Walton Casuals
P
P
15:00
Wimborne Town
Maritimo
0
0
15:00
Belenenses
Tondela
0
0
18:00
Moreirense
Sporting Lisbon
0
0
20:30
SC Farense
Slask Wroclaw
0
0
00:00
TBC
Pogon Szczecin
0
0
14:00
Zaglebie Lubin
Cracovia
0
0
16:30
Lechia Gdansk
Lech Poznan
0
0
19:00
Wisla Krakow
Bamber Bridge
P
P
15:00
Hyde
Buxton
P
P
15:00
Atherton Collieries
FC United of Manchester
P
P
15:00
Witton Albion
Grantham
P
P
15:00
Nantwich Town
Lancaster City
P
P
15:00
Scarborough Athletic
Mickleover Sports
0
0
15:00
Radcliffe
Morpeth Town
P
P
15:00
Gainsborough Trinity
South Shields
P
P
15:00
Stafford Rangers
Stalybridge
P
P
15:00
Matlock Town
Warrington Town
P
P
15:00
Ashton Utd
Whitby Town
P
P
15:00
Basford United
KV Oostende
P
P
15:15
KAS Eupen
KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk
P
P
17:30
Cercle Brugge KSV
Zulte-Waregem
0
0
17:30
Sint-Truidense VV
Genk
0
0
19:45
KV Kortrijk
Barry Town
0
0
14:30
Cefn Druids
Connah's Quay Nomads
0
0
14:30
Cardiff Metropolitan University
The New Saints FC
0
0
14:30
Penybont
Flint Town United
0
0
16:30
Aberystwyth Town
Molde
0
0
14:30
Sarpsborg
Bodo/Glimt
0
0
17:00
Viking
Odd Grenland
0
0
17:00
Stromsgodset
Panetolikos
0
0
15:15
Apollon Smyrnis
OFI
0
0
17:30
Aris Salonika
Brescia
0
0
13:00
Reggiana
Cremonese
0
0
13:00
Cosenza
Reggina
0
0
13:00
Cittadella
MTK Budapest
0
0
13:45
Paksi SE
Diosgyor VTK
0
0
16:00
Zalaegerszegi TE
Ballymena United
0
0
15:00
Glentoran
Linfield
0
0
15:00
Dungannon Swifts
Portadown
P
P
15:00
Larne
Warrenpoint Town
0
0
15:00
Glenavon
Cliftonville
0
0
17:30
Coleraine