December 2020

Saturday 19th December

Premier League
Crystal Palace 0 1 12:30 Liverpool
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Manchester City
Everton 0 0 17:30 Arsenal
Newcastle United 0 0 20:00 Fulham
Sky Bet Championship
Norwich City 1 0 12:30 Cardiff City
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Middlesbrough
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Reading
Huddersfield Town 0 0 15:00 Watford
Luton Town 0 0 15:00 Bournemouth
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Nottingham Forest
Rotherham United 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 15:00 Coventry City
Stoke City 0 0 15:00 Blackburn Rovers
Swansea City 0 0 15:00 Barnsley
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Queens Park Rangers
Sky Bet League One
Rochdale 0 0 13:00 Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Home 14/5 12/5 Away 10/11
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Bristol Rovers P P 15:00 Oxford United
Postponed
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Northampton Town 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Peterborough United P P 15:00 Ipswich Town
Postponed
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Shrewsbury Town P P 15:00 Sunderland
Postponed
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Sky Bet League Two
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Grimsby Town 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Southend United
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Stevenage P P 15:00 Exeter City
Postponed
Walsall 0 0 15:00 Port Vale
German Bundesliga
FC Augsburg 0 0 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
M'gladbach 0 0 14:30 Hoffenheim
Mainz 0 0 14:30 Werder Bremen
RB Leipzig 0 0 14:30 Cologne
Schalke 0 0 14:30 Arminia Bielefeld
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 17:30 Bayern Munich
Scottish Premiership
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Rangers 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Ross County 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 St. Johnstone
Scottish Championship
Alloa Athletic 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Ayr United
Dundee 0 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Morton 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Scottish League 1
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Clyde
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
Scottish League 2
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Cowdenbeath 0 0 15:00 Brechin City
Edinburgh City 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Stenhousemuir
Stranraer 0 0 15:00 Albion Rovers
The FA Trophy
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Chester FC
Ashton Utd 0 0 15:00 Kettering Town
Bath City 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Boston United 0 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Brackley Town
Concord Rangers 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Darlington 0 0 15:00 AFC Telford United
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Hornchurch
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Maldon 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 Notts County
Nantwich Town 0 0 15:00 Hereford FC
Peterborough Sports 0 0 15:00 Basford United
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Farsley Celtic
St Albans 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Welwyn Garden City 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Woking 0 0 15:00 Dover
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Leamington
Dutch Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam 0 0 15:30 Groningen
VVV-Venlo 0 0 17:45 FC Twente
RKC Waalwijk 0 0 19:00 PSV Eindhoven
FC Utrecht 0 0 20:00 Fortuna Sittard
French Ligue 1
Metz 0 0 16:00 RC Lens
Marseille 0 0 18:00 Reims
Nice 0 0 20:00 Lyon
Spanish La Liga
Atletico Madrid 0 0 13:00 Elche
Barcelona 0 0 15:15 Valencia
Levante 0 0 17:30 Real Sociedad
Osasuna 0 0 17:30 Villarreal
Sevilla 0 0 20:00 Real Valladolid
Italian Serie A
Fiorentina 0 0 14:00 Verona
Sampdoria 0 0 17:00 Crotone
Parma 0 0 19:45 Juventus
Southern Premier League
Beaconsfield P P 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Hartley Wintney P P 15:00 Dorchester
Hayes & Yeading P P 15:00 Gosport Borough
Hendon P P 15:00 Yate
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Metropolitan Police
Poole Town P P 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Salisbury FC P P 15:00 Tiverton Town
Taunton P P 15:00 Harrow Borough
Truro City P P 15:00 Farnborough
Walton Casuals P P 15:00 Wimborne Town
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Maritimo 0 0 15:00 Belenenses
Tondela 0 0 18:00 Moreirense
Sporting Lisbon 0 0 20:30 SC Farense
Polish Ekstraklasa
Slask Wroclaw 0 0 00:00 TBC
Pogon Szczecin 0 0 14:00 Zaglebie Lubin
Cracovia 0 0 16:30 Lechia Gdansk
Lech Poznan 0 0 19:00 Wisla Krakow
Northern Premier League
Bamber Bridge P P 15:00 Hyde
Buxton P P 15:00 Atherton Collieries
FC United of Manchester P P 15:00 Witton Albion
Grantham P P 15:00 Nantwich Town
Lancaster City P P 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Mickleover Sports 0 0 15:00 Radcliffe
Morpeth Town P P 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
South Shields P P 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Stalybridge P P 15:00 Matlock Town
Warrington Town P P 15:00 Ashton Utd
Whitby Town P P 15:00 Basford United
Belgian First Division A
KV Oostende P P 15:15 KAS Eupen
KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk P P 17:30 Cercle Brugge KSV
Zulte-Waregem 0 0 17:30 Sint-Truidense VV
Genk 0 0 19:45 KV Kortrijk
Welsh Premier League
Barry Town 0 0 14:30 Cefn Druids
Connah's Quay Nomads 0 0 14:30 Cardiff Metropolitan University
The New Saints FC 0 0 14:30 Penybont
Flint Town United 0 0 16:30 Aberystwyth Town
Norwegian Eliteserien
Molde 0 0 14:30 Sarpsborg
Bodo/Glimt 0 0 17:00 Viking
Odd Grenland 0 0 17:00 Stromsgodset
Greek Super League
Panetolikos 0 0 15:15 Apollon Smyrnis
OFI 0 0 17:30 Aris Salonika
Italian Serie B
Brescia 0 0 13:00 Reggiana
Chievo 0 0 13:00 Empoli
Cremonese 0 0 13:00 Cosenza
Lecce 0 0 13:00 Pisa
Reggina 0 0 13:00 Cittadella
Vicenza 0 0 13:00 Ascoli
Pescara 0 0 15:00 Monza
Venezia 0 0 17:00 Spal
Hungarian Liga
MTK Budapest 0 0 13:45 Paksi SE
Diosgyor VTK 0 0 16:00 Zalaegerszegi TE
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United 0 0 15:00 Glentoran
Linfield 0 0 15:00 Dungannon Swifts
Portadown P P 15:00 Larne
Warrenpoint Town 0 0 15:00 Glenavon
Cliftonville 0 0 17:30 Coleraine

