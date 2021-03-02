Bournemouth and Watford charged by Football Association over mass brawl in Championship game

Bournemouth and Watford have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Saturday's Championship match.

Both sets of players clashed in the 96th minute after Watford forward Joao Pedro was sent off for a second yellow card following a challenge on Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

Jack Wilshere was also sent off for the hosts at the Vitality Stadium after he clashed with Watford captain Tom Cleverley towards the end of the ill-tempered game.

Image: Wilshere was shown a red card after both sets of players clashed

Arnaut Danjuma scored the only goal of the game in the 61st minute.

Both clubs have until Friday to provide a response.