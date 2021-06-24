Derby fined £100k as EFL develops fixture lists featuring Rams in both Championship and League One

Derby County will be fined £100,000 for accounting irregularities, while the EFL has developed two sets of fixture lists as the threat of relegation still looms over the East Midlands club.

Both Derby and the EFL have a right to appeal the sanction decision made by an independent disciplinary commission.

It prompted the EFL to announce an "interchangeable fixture list" had been constructed in case any appeal led to Derby being handed a retrospective points deduction and therefore relegated to League One.

The fixtures released on Thursday morning featured Derby in the Championship and Wycombe Wanderers in League One - "pending any appeals relating to this decision".

Derby's club website stated: "Please note that these fixtures are subject to change and at this stage the fixture list is regarded as a DRAFT."

Meanwhile, Wycombe - who finished third from bottom in the Championship in 2020/21 - also noted on their website that the EFL had developed another fixture list.

The EFL confirmed the fine in a statement on Wednesday night, adding Derby have been warned about "its future conduct regarding the preparation of its Annual Accounts".

Derby have also been ordered to "file restated accounts for financial years ending 30 June 2016, 2017 and 2018".

The original charge against the club was lodged almost 18 months ago. Derby were then cleared of breaching the League's financial rules, but the EFL won its appeal against that decision in May.

Image: Wayne Rooney and Colin Kazim-Richards celebrate as Derby avoid relegation from the Championship

That ruling decided Derby had incorrectly recorded in their accounts how they spread the transfer cost of some players over the duration of their contract. This "amortisation" is a legitimate accounting procedure used by all football clubs, but there were said to be "ambiguities" in Derby's accounts.

In May, Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett reported the legal process could last months.

Derby remain steadfast in their belief they have done nothing wrong.