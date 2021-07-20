Sky Bet EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports: Bournemouth, West Brom, Fulham, Sheffield United feature in bumper September schedule

Sky Sports has confirmed the addition of 12 live EFL fixtures to its September schedule, which kicks off with Derby County travelling to Birmingham after the first international break of the season.

Wayne Rooney's Derby make the trip to St. Andrew's in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday, September 10 (kick-off 8pm), before Nottingham Forest host Cardiff on Sunday, September 12 (kick-off 2pm).

Bournemouth host QPR and Hull travel to Blackburn on a Tuesday night Championship double header on September 14 (both kick-offs 7.45pm), with Barnsley travelling to Stoke the following night at 8pm.

West Brom, Fulham and Sheffield United, the three clubs relegated from the Premier League last season, all feature on Sky Sports before the end of the month. The Baggies face QPR on September 24, the Blades travel to Middlesbrough on September 28, while Fulham host Swansea on September 29.

Before all of that, the month of live EFL action on Sky Sports begins at Fratton Park on September 6, where Portsmouth host Plymouth in Sky Bet League One at 7.45pm.

Image: Derby County will play live on Sky Sports three times in August, and once in September, including in the Carabao Cup

Confirmed EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports

Friday August 6: Bournemouth vs West Brom, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday August 7: Charlton vs Sheffield Wednesday, kick-off 5.30pm

Saturday August 7: Sheffield United vs Birmingham, kick-off 8pm

Sunday August 8: Fulham vs Middlesbrough, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday August 8: Coventry City vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday August 14: Peterborough vs Derby, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday August 14: Swansea vs Sheffield United, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday August 17: Millwall vs Fulham, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday August 17: Huddersfield vs Preston, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday August 18: West Brom vs Sheffield United, kick-off 8pm

Friday August 20: Bristol City vs Swansea, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday August 21: QPR vs Barnsley, kick-off 12.30pm

Friday August 27: Peterborough vs West Brom, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday August 28: Derby vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 12.30pm

Monday September 6: Portsmouth vs Plymouth, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday September 10: Birmingham vs Derby, kick-off 8pm

Sunday September 12: Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff, kick-off 2pm

Tuesday September 14: Bournemouth vs QPR, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday September 14: Blackburn vs Hull, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday September 15: Stoke vs Barnsley, kick-off 8pm

Saturday September 18: Hull vs Sheffield United, kick-off 12.30pm

Friday September 24: West Brom vs QPR, kick-off 8pm

Saturday September 25: Reading vs Middlesbrough, kick-off 12.30pm

Tuesday September 28: Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday September 29: Fulham vs Swansea, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday September 29: Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 7.45pm

Carabao Cup Round One

Tuesday 10 August: Derby v Salford City, kick-off 1945

Wednesday 11 August: Leyton Orient v QPR, kick-off 1945

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Friday, August 13 - 33 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick off on Friday, August 6.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30, 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.