Championship highlights and round-up: Bournemouth, Fulham win; Neil Warnock leaves Middlesbrough

Doubles from Dominic Solanke and Jaidon Anthony kept Bournemouth top of the Sky Bet Championship heading into the international break thanks to a 4-0 win over Swansea.

Solanke opened the scoring midway through the first half before getting his second of the afternoon when he acrobatically volleyed home Leif Davis' cross.

Anthony was on hand to head home a rebound before finishing things off with a fourth in stoppage time.

Second-placed Fulham made it six wins on the bounce thanks to Aleksandr Mitrovic's 20th goal of the season as they beat Peterborough 1-0.

The Cottagers, with the best attacking record in the league, had to wait until the 74th minute to break the deadlock when Neeskens Kebano picked out the head of Mitrovic who nodded home to break Posh's resistance.

West Brom were held 1-1 at the Hawthorns by Middlesbrough, whose manager Neil Warnock left his post by mutual consent after the match.

Visitors Boro made the breakthrough around seven minutes before half-time when Isaiah Jones squared it to Josh Coburn who smashed home, but Valerien Ismael's side equalised on 65 minutes as Grady Diangana's shot hit the back of the net via the post.

Blackburn came from a goal behind to beat Sheffield United 3-1 at Ewood Park.

Rhian Brewster's second-minute strike put the visitors in front but Reda Khadra made sure the sides went into the break at 1-1. Second-half goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Ian Poveda sealed all three points for Rovers, bouncing back from their 7-0 to drubbing to Fulham.

The 10 men of Coventry twice came from behind to defeat Bristol City 3-2 and stay fourth.

On the stroke of half-time, Ian Maatsen brought down Callum O'Dowda in the box and was sent off, Chris Martin converting the penalty to make the score 1-0 to the visitors.

The Sky Blues equalised when Matty Godden slotted home a penalty of their own and though they went behind again through Andy Weimann, Callum O'Hare levelled with 15 minutes to go and Godden spectacularly turned things around with a stoppage-time winner.

Stoke climbed to fifth as they made it back-to-back away wins and clean sheets with a 1-0 win over Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Nathan Jones welcomed his former side to Luton but Romaine Sawyers set up Jacob Brown to celebrate his first call-up for Scotland with a goal.

Hull picked up a vital three points in the relegation battle as they beat fellow strugglers Barnsley 2-0 at Oakwell. George Honeyman's first-time finish was the visitors' first goal in eight away games and Keane Lewis-Potter made the game safe.

Cardiff ended a run of 10 games without a win by beating Huddersfield 2-1 thanks to Kieffer Moore's stoppage-time winner.

The Terriers hit the front on 12 minutes through Daniel Sinani but Moore equalised with 15 minutes to go before stealing all three points in stoppage time with a header from Isaak Davies' cross.

Millwall had to settle for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Derby. Festy Ebosele broke the deadlock just before half-time but Scott Malone hit back quickly against his old club. Derby held on despite seeing Nathan Byrne sent off with 25 minutes to play.

Nottingham Forest thrashed Preston 3-0 thanks to a Lewis Grabban double and Jack Colback strike.

Reading came from a goal down to earn the points in a 2-1 win over Birmingham. Scott Hogan put the hosts in front but a second-half brace from Jahmari Clarke sent the Royals home with their first win in five games.