Championship: Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Luton among teams in hunt for promotion to Premier League

Fulham promoted back to Premier League after 3-0 win over Preston on April 19; second-placed Bournemouth trail current leaders by nine points; Huddersfield, Luton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United occupy remaining top-six spots; Five other teams also in contention
Friday 22 April 2022 06:40, UK
The enthralling race for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League has entered its final weeks.
Current leaders Fulham secured their immediate return to the top flight with a 3-0 win over Preston on April 19, with second-placed Bournemouth trailing by nine points.
Huddersfield, Luton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United occupy the remaining top-six places and up to five teams below them will still believe they can make the cut, too.
Here, we take a look at the runners and riders, their form and their key remaining fixtures as they bid to break free of the Championship's clutches and reach the Premier League...
Position: 2nd
Games played: 41
Points: 77
Form (most recent first): WDDLW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 1/25
Remaining fixtures: Fulham (H) (April 23, 3pm), Swansea (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Blackburn (A) (April 30, 3pm), Nottingham Forest (A) (May 3, 7pm), Millwall (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 3rd
Games played: 43
Points: 73
Form (most recent first): WDWWL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/4
Remaining fixtures: Barnsley (H) (April 22, 7.45pm), Coventry (A) (April 30, 3pm), Bristol City (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 4th
Games played: 43
Points: 71
Form (most recent first): WWLDD
Sky Bet promotion odds: 4/1
Remaining fixtures: Blackpool (H) (April 23, 12.30pm), Fulham (A) (May 2, 5.15pm), Reading (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 5th
Games played: 41
Points: 70
Form (most recent first): WLWWW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/4
Remaining fixtures: Peterborough (A) (April 23, 3pm), Fulham (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Swansea (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 3, 7pm), Hull (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 6th
Games played: 43
Points: 66
Form (most recent first): DLDWL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 9/2
Remaining fixtures: Cardiff (H) (April 23, 3pm), QPR (A) (April 29, 7.45pm), Fulham (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 7th
Games played: 43
Points: 65
Form (most recent first): WDWLD
Sky Bet promotion odds: 28/1
Remaining fixtures: Birmingham (A) (April 23, 3pm), Peterborough (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 8th
Games played: 43
Points: 63
Form (most recent first): LLDDL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 66/1
Remaining fixtures: Preston (A) (April 25, 7.30pm), Bournemouth (H) (April 30, 3pm), Birmingham (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 9th
Games played: 42
Points: 63
Form (most recent first): LDLLW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 6/1
Remaining fixtures: Swansea (A) (April 23, 3pm), Cardiff (H) (April 27, 7.45pm), Stoke (H) (April 30, 3pm), Preston (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 10th
Games played: 43
Points: 63
Form (most recent first): WDLLL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 150/1
Remaining fixtures: Stoke (A) (April 23, 3pm), Sheffield United (H) (April 29, 7.45pm), Swansea (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 11th
Games played: 43
Points: 62
Form (most recent first): LWWLD
Sky Bet promotion odds: 150/1
Remaining fixtures: West Brom (A) (April 23, 3pm), Huddersfield (H) (April 30, 3pm), Stoke (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
