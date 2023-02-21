QPR: Gareth Ainsworth appointed Rangers head coach after more than a decade at Wycombe

Gareth Ainsworth has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal to take over as head coach of QPR.

The west London club sacked Neil Critchley on Sunday following their 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough after he guided them to just one win in his 12 games in charge having been appointed on December 11, shortly after Michael Beale's departure to Rangers.

Ainsworth, 49 - who made 152 appearances over seven years for QPR - became caretaker boss at Loftus Road on two occasions at the club before being appointed by Wycombe in 2012.

QPR's nine managers in a decade Harry Redknapp - November 2012 to February 2015

Chris Ramsey - February 2015 to November 2015

Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink - December 2015 to November 2016

Ian Holloway - November 2016 to May 2018

Steve McClaren - May 2018 to April 2019

Mark Warburton - May 2019 to June 2022

Michael Beale - June 2022 to November 2022

Neil Critchley - December 2022 to February 2023

Gareth Ainsworth - February 2023 - present

At Adams Park, he became the second longest-serving manager in the EFL, leading the club for more than a decade and earning promotion from League Two in 2018, then reaching the Championship via the play-offs in 2020.

QPR were top of the Championship when they beat Wigan on October 22 but that was their last home win, with just one victory in their last 17 league matches. They are now 17th.

Wycombe are seventh in League One, three points off the play-off places having won six of their last seven matches.

The Chairboys have acted swiftly to replace Ainsworth, with club legend Matt Bloomfield having agreed in principle a deal to leave his post as Colchester head coach and return to the club he spent 18 years as a player at.

Speaking to the club's official website, Ainsworth said: "This is all a little bit surreal. It has been a whirlwind two days and leaving Wycombe Wanderers was very tough because of the connection there.

"But this is QPR and when I spoke about something special forcing me away from Wycombe, this was pretty special. It's the club where I was most known for playing and you get moments in your career that resonate with you forever. I loved my time here as a player and hopefully I can go on and love my time here as a manager as well.

"I really want to challenge myself. This is going to be a real challenge because the club is so special to me, and so huge as well. I want to get Loftus Road absolutely rocking again and I hope the fans will get right behind me and right behind the team.

"To be trusted by the board here and those above me, I want to be able to pay them back in droves. I will be giving my absolute everything for this football club."

QPR's next five fixtures Blackburn (H) - Saturday February 25, 3pm

Rotherham (A) - Saturday March 4, 3pm

Watford (H) - Saturday March 11, 3pm

Blackpool (A) - Tuesday March 14, 7.45pm

Birmingham (H) - Tuesday March 18, 3pm

QPR CEO Lee Hoos said: "We are delighted to have been able to bring Gareth in so quickly. I would like to thank Wycombe Wanderers for their professionalism. We have the utmost respect for them and are hugely sympathetic as we recognise the challenging nature of these circumstances.

"We wish them only the best for the remainder of the season and the future. Gareth's determination to be a success is very evident and we are excited to see the impact he will have."

Director of football Les Ferdinand added: "After an encouraging start, this season has provided enormous challenges. We understand the frustration of the fans and are hugely grateful for their support. I know Gareth is looking forward to seeing them at Loftus Road on Saturday and he can't wait to get going."