EFL on Sky Sports: How to watch your Championship, League One or League Two team live next season

Sky Sports will show over 1,000 EFL matches next season. Here’s what you need to know to watch your team…

How many of my team's matches will be live on Sky?

Every single League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky at least 20 times next season.

And every one of the 24 Championship clubs will be live on Sky at least 24 times.

Where do I go to watch my team?

Matches will be broadcast live across existing Sky Sports channels or on the brand new Sky Sports+ (more on that below!)

This will effectively replace the EFL's domestic streaming option provided via iFollow and club streaming services.

Wait, what is Sky Sports+?

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

Image: Sky Sports +, launching in August at no extra cost

I am a Sky subscriber, do I need to pay extra to watch my team?

No!

Customers with a full Sky Sports subscription won't need to do a thing.

Once live, Sky Sports+ will simply drop into the existing Sky experience, across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and NOW.

The revamped Sky Sports app will also become the ultimate home of sports streaming on mobile devices with Sky Sports+ streams accessible directly from the app.

Image: Scan the QR code to download the Sky Sports app!

Download the Sky Sports app now:

I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?

For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

From August, this will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on demand catch-up content.

Which games will be live on Sky?

Each full weekend of EFL fixtures will see 10 live matches shown - including three Championship, two League One and two League Two matches all broadcast live at 12:30pm on Saturdays.

All opening weekend, final day, and midweek fixtures in the EFL will be shown live, as will all games played on Bank Holidays including Easter, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Stream any game from the EFL opening weekend live! The scale of Sky Sports+ will be evident from the opening weekend of the 2024/25 season, with every game from across all three divisions - the Championship, League One and League Two - streamed live, a first in broadcasting history.

The matches played in League One and League Two during international breaks will also be available live.

For the first time ever, fans will be also able to watch every match from the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Will fixtures keep moving if they are broadcast?

While some matches will be rescheduled for broadcast purposes, the majority of fixtures won't be moved.

How long in advance will I know about fixture changes?

All live matches selected for broadcast up to the FA Cup third Round in January 2025 will be communicated before the start of the season.

Live league matches in August and September will be released first, by early July.

Greater parity in the number of times that clubs are selected for TV coverage is also guaranteed.

Will the '3pm blackout' remain?

The blocked broadcast period - frequently referred to as 'Article 48' - between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons, will remain, meaning that main broadcast fixtures will be scheduled for outside of this time.