Championship, League One, League Two fixtures live on Sky: EFL games confirmed to January on Sky Sports, Sky Sports+

Sky Sports has announced the Sky Bet EFL fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports+ until January, with every EFL club featuring multiple times.

The EFL season begins with four games on Friday August 9 and every game across the opening weekend of the Championship, League One and League Two will be streamed live on Sky Sports+, a landmark first in broadcasting history.

For the period up until the end of September every EFL team will have an opening weekend fixture, a Carabao Cup tie and at least one regular weekend fixture screened live on Sky Sports.

And every club will feature multiple times, all TV selections have now been confirmed for the period up to the FA Cup third round in January 2025.

This is a landmark commitment, providing fans and clubs up to five months' notice, an increase from the five weeks' notice given across the majority of last season.

Across the course of the season, more than 1,000 EFL games will be broadcast on Sky Sports+ with every team featuring more than 20 times, at no extra cost to Sky Sports subscribers.

Every game listed below is live on Sky Sports+, with some picks also live on Sky Sports Football as stated...

The opening weekend games - with every game live on Sky Sports+

Friday August 9

Championship

Blackburn vs Derby - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Preston vs Sheffield United - 8pm

League One

Barnsley vs Mansfield - 8pm

League Two

Chesterfield vs Swindon - 8pm

Saturday August 10

Championship (all 12.30pm kick-off)

Cardiff vs Sunderland | Hull vs Bristol City | Leeds vs Portsmouth

Middlesbrough vs Swansea | Millwall vs Watford

Oxford vs Norwich, also live on Sky Sports Football

QPR vs West Brom | Stoke City vs Coventry City

League One (all 5.30pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Reading, also live on Sky Sports Football

Bristol Rovers vs Northampton | Burton vs Lincoln

Crawley vs Blackpool | Exeter vs Rotherham

Leyton Orient vs Bolton | Peterborough vs Huddersfield

Stevenage vs Shrewsbury | Stockport vs Cambridge

Wigan vs Charlton | Wrexham vs Wycombe

League Two (all 3pm kick-off)

A.F.C. Wimbledon vs Colchester | Barrow vs Crewe

Cheltenham vs Newport | Doncaster vs Accrington

Fleetwood vs Grimsby | Gillingham vs Carlisle | Harrogate vs Bromley

MK Dons vs Bradford, also live on Sky Sports Football

Salford vs Port Vale | Tranmere vs Notts County | Walsall vs Morecambe

Sunday August 11

Championship

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth - 4pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Monday August 12

Luton vs Burnley - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

August: Fri 16-Sun 18

Championship

Fri 16: Coventry vs Oxford - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 17: West Brom vs Leeds - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 17: Derby vs Middlesbrough | Portsmouth vs Luton - 12.30pm

Sun 18: Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday - 12pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Sat 17: Charlton vs Leyton Orient | Shrewsbury vs Peterborough - 12.30pm

Sun 18: Bolton vs Wrexham - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League Two

Sat 17: Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon | Carlisle vs Barrow - 12.30pm

August: Thur 22-Sun 25

Championship

Fri 23: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 24: QPR vs Plymouth - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 24: Hull vs Millwall | Bristol City vs Coventry - 12.30pm

Sun 25: Swansea vs Cardiff - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Sat 24: Burton vs Stevenage | Stockport vs Bristol Rovers - 12.30pm

League Two

Thur 22: Notts County vs Grimsby - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 24: Crewe vs Swindon | Tranmere vs Walsall - 12.30pm

August: Fri 30-Mon Sep 2

Championship

Fri 30: Luton vs QPR - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 31: Burnley vs Blackburn - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 31: Cardiff vs Middlesbrough | Coventry vs Norwich - 12.30pm

Sun 1: Sheffield United vs Watford - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Sat 31: Blackpool vs Wycombe | Rotherham vs Huddersfield - 12.30pm

League Two

Sat 31: Gillingham vs Chesterfield | Port Vale vs Doncaster - 12.30pm

Mon 2: Salford vs MK Dons - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

September 7

League One

Sat 7: Burton vs Crawley - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

*all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Sat 7

September: Thur 12-Mon 16

Championship

Fri 13: Hull vs Sheffield United - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 14: Millwall vs Luton - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 14: Leeds vs Burnley | Oxford vs Stoke - 12.30pm

Sun 15: Portsmouth vs West Brom - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Sat 14: Mansfield vs Cambridge | Northampton vs Wycombe - 12.30pm

Mon 16: Birmingham vs Wrexham - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League Two

Thurs 12: Harrogate vs Doncaster - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 14: Swindon vs Newport | AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons - 12.30pm

September: Fri 20-Mon 23

Championship

Fri 20: Stoke vs Hull - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 21: Sunderland vs Middlesbrough - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 21: QPR vs Millwall | Norwich vs Watford - 12.30pm

Sun 22: Preston vs Blackburn - 12pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Sat 21: Exeter vs Stevenage | Lincoln vs Wigan - 12.30pm

League Two

Sat 21: Accrington vs Port Vale | Chesterfield vs Cheltenham - 12.30pm

Mon 23: Fleetwood vs Morecambe - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

September: Fri 27-Sun 29

Championship

Fri 27: Plymouth vs Luton - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 28: Derby vs Norwich - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 28: Blackburn vs QPR | Sheffield Wednesday vs West Brom - 12.30pm

Sun 29: Swansea vs Bristol City - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Sat 28: Crawley vs Bolton | Reading vs Huddersfield -12.30pm

Saturday September 28: Barnsley vs Stockport - 7.45pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League Two

Sat 28: Harrogate vs Bradford | Walsall vs Colchester - 12.30pm

October: Tues 1-Wed 2

Championship

Tues 1: West Brom vs Middlesbrough - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Wed 2: Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday- 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

*all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Tues 1 | Wed 2

October: Fri 4-Mon 7

Championship

Fri 4: Sunderland vs Leeds - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 5: Burnley vs Preston - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 5: Norwich vs Hull | Portsmouth vs Oxford - 12.30pm

Sun 6: Bristol City vs Cardiff - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Sat 5: Huddersfield vs Barnsley | Peterborough vs Stevenage - 12.30pm

League Two

Sat 5: Fleetwood vs Bromley | Grimsby vs Doncaster - 12.30pm

Mon 7: Bradford vs Newport - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

October: Sat 12

League Two

Sat 12: Chesterfield vs Notts County - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

*all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Sat 12

October: Thur 17-Sun 20

Championship

Fri 18: Leeds vs Sheffield United - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 19: Oxford vs West Brom - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 19: Cardiff vs Plymouth | Preston vs Coventry - 12.30pm

Sun 20: Hull vs Sunderland - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Thur 17: Shrewsbury vs Exeter - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 19: Wycombe vs Peterborough | Reading vs Crawley - 12.30pm

League Two

Fri 18: Newport vs Chesterfield - 8pm

Sat 19: Accrington vs Barrow - 12.30pm

October: Tues 22-Wed 23

Championship

Tues 22: QPR vs Coventry - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Wed 23: Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

*all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Tues 22 | Wed 23

October: Fri 25-Mon 28

Championship

Fri 25: Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 26: Coventry vs Luton - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 26: Bristol City vs Leeds | Watford vs Blackburn - 12.30pm

Sun 27: Norwich vs Middlesbrough - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Sat 26: Mansfield vs Birmingham | Reading vs Bristol Rovers - 12.30pm

Mon 28: Blackpool vs Wigan - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League Two

Sat 26: Morecambe vs Chesterfield | Colchester vs Salford - 12.30pm

November: Fri 1-Sun 3

Championship

Fri 1: Luton vs West Brom - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 2: Stoke vs Derby - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 2: Blackburn vs Sheffield United | Oxford vs Swansea - 12.30pm

Sun 3: Millwall vs Burnley - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

November: Tues 5-Thur 7

Championship

Tues 5: Plymouth vs Portsmouth - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Tues 5: Swansea vs Watford - 8pm

Wed 6: Luton vs Cardiff - 8pm

Wed 6: Preston vs Sunderland - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Thur 7: West Brom vs Burnley - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

*all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Tues 5 | Wed 6

November: Fri 8-Mon 11

Championship

Fri 8: Watford vs Oxford - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 9: Cardiff vs Blackburn - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 9: Middlesbrough vs Luton | Stoke vs Millwall - 12.30pm

Sun 10: Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday - 12pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Sat 9: Burton vs Shrewsbury | Wrexham vs Mansfield - 12.30pm

Mon 11: Barnsley vs Rotherham - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League Two

Sat 9: Harrogate vs Morecambe | Colchester vs Salford - 12.30pm

November: Sat 16

League One

Sat 16: Exeter vs Lincoln - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

*all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Sat 16

November: Fri 22-Mon 25

Championship

Fri 22: Plymouth vs Watford - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 23: Coventry vs Sheffield United - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 23: Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff | Bristol City vs Burnley - 12.30pm

Sun 24: Swansea vs Leeds - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Sat 23: Bolton vs Blackpool | Stevenage vs Leyton Orient - 12.30pm

League Two

Sat 23: Grimsby vs Colchester | Notts County vs Newport - 12.30pm

Mon 25: Port Vale vs Crewe - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

November: Fri 29-Sun Dec 1

Championship

Fri 29: Sheffield United vs Sunderland - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 30: Watford vs QPR - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 30: Middlesbrough vs Hull | Oxford vs Millwall - 12.30pm

Sun 1: Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

December: Tues 3-Wed 4

League One

Tues 3: Huddersfield vs Wigan - 8pm,also live on Sky Sports Football

*all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Tues 3 | Wed 4

December: Fri 6-Mon 9

Championship

Fri 6: Burnley vs Middlesbrough - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 7: Leeds vs Derby - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 7: Sheff Wed vs Preston | Sunderland vs Stone -12.30pm

Sun 8: West Brom vs Sheff Utd - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Sat 7: Wigan vs Leyton Orient | Lincoln vs Charlton - 12.30pm

Mon 9: Northampton vs Peterborough - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League Two

Sat 7: Crewe vs Bradford | Port Vale vs Walsall - 12.30pm

December: Tues 10-Wed 11

Championship

Tue 10: Leeds vs Middlesbrough - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Wed 11: West Brom vs Coventry - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

*all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Tues 10 | Wed 11

December: Fri 13-Sun 15

Championship

Fri 13: Derby vs Portsmouth - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 14: Preston vs Leeds - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 14: Bristol City vs QPR | Coventry vs Hull - 12.30pm

Sun 15: Norwich vs Burnley - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Sat 14: Bolton vs Wigan | Leyton Orient vs Burton - 12.30pm

League Two

Sat 14: Salford vs Notts County | Tranmere vs Harrogate - 12.30pm

Mon 16: Fleetwood vs Accrington - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

December: Fri 20-Mon 23

Championship

Fri 20: Luton vs Derby - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 21: Portsmouth vs Coventry - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 21: Hull vs Swansea | Sheff Wed vs Stoke - 12.30pm

Sun 22: West Brom vs Bristol City - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Sat 21: Bristol Rovers vs Wrexham | Lincoln vs Reading - 12.30pm

Mon 23: Crawley vs Birmingham - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League Two

Sat 21: Barrow vs Fleetwod | Doncaster vs Tranmere - 12.30pm

December: Boxing Day (26th)

Championship

Thurs 26: Derby vs West Brom - 5.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Thurs 26: Stoke vs Leeds - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Thurs 26: Charlton vs Cambridge - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

*all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Dec 26

December: Sun 29

Championship

Sun 29: Sheff Utd vs West Brom - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sun 29: Preston vs Sheff Wed | Norwich vs QPR - 12.30pm

Sun 29: Derby vs Leeds - 5.45pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sun 29: Middlesbrough vs Burnley - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Sun 29: Charlton vs Wycombe | Rotherham vs Stockport - 12.30pm

League Two

Sun 29: Carlisle vs Accrington Stanley | Bromley vs Swindon - 12.30pm

Mon 30: AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

*all other EFL games also live on Sky Sports +

January: New Year's Day (1st)

Championship

Wed 1: QPR vs Watford - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Wed 1: Hull vs Middlesbrough - 5.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Wed 1: Sunderland vs Sheff Utd - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League Two

Thurs 1: Swindon vs Colchester - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

*all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Jan 1

January: Sat 4th-Mon 6th

Championship

Sat 4: Blackburn vs Burnley - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 4: Stoke vs Plymouth | Swansea vs West Brom - 12.30pm

Sun 5: Sunderland vs Portsmouth - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Mon 6: QPR vs Luton - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Sat 4: Cambridge vs Bristol Rovers | Burton vs Northampton - 12.30pm

League Two

Sat 4: Cheltenham vs Walsall | Notts County vs Swindon - 12.30pm

Everything you need to know about watching YOUR EFL team on Sky this season...

How many of my team's matches will be live on Sky?

Every single League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky at least 20 times next season.

And every one of the 24 Championship clubs will be live on Sky at least 24 times.

Where do I go to watch my team?

Matches will be broadcast live across existing Sky Sports channels or on the brand new Sky Sports+ (more on that below!)

This will effectively replace the EFL's domestic streaming option provided via iFollow and club streaming services.

Wait, what is Sky Sports+?

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

I am a Sky subscriber, do I need to pay extra to watch my team?

No!

Customers with a full Sky Sports subscription won't need to do a thing.

Once live, Sky Sports+ will simply drop into the existing Sky experience, across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and NOW.

The revamped Sky Sports app will also become the ultimate home of sports streaming on mobile devices with Sky Sports+ streams accessible directly from the app.

I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?

For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

From August, this will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on demand catch-up content.

Which games will be live on Sky?

Each full weekend of EFL fixtures will see 10 live matches shown - including three Championship, two League One and two League Two matches all broadcast live at 12:30pm on Saturdays.

All opening weekend, final day, and midweek fixtures in the EFL will be shown live, as will all games played on Bank Holidays including Easter, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

The matches played in League One and League Two during international breaks will also be available live.

For the first time ever, fans will be also able to watch every match from the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Will fixtures keep moving if they are broadcast?

While some matches will be rescheduled for broadcast purposes, the majority of fixtures won't be moved.

How long in advance will I know about fixture changes?

All live matches selected for broadcast up to the FA Cup third Round in January 2025 have been communicated before the start of the season.

Greater parity in the number of times that clubs are selected for TV coverage is also guaranteed.