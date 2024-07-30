Championship, League One, League Two fixtures live on Sky: EFL games confirmed to January on Sky Sports, Sky Sports+

Sky Sports has announced the Sky Bet EFL fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports+ until January, with every EFL club featuring multiple times.
The EFL season begins with four games on Friday August 9 and every game across the opening weekend of the Championship, League One and League Two will be streamed live on Sky Sports+, a landmark first in broadcasting history.
For the period up until the end of September every EFL team will have an opening weekend fixture, a Carabao Cup tie and at least one regular weekend fixture screened live on Sky Sports.
And every club will feature multiple times, all TV selections have now been confirmed for the period up to the FA Cup third round in January 2025.
This is a landmark commitment, providing fans and clubs up to five months' notice, an increase from the five weeks' notice given across the majority of last season.
Across the course of the season, more than 1,000 EFL games will be broadcast on Sky Sports+ with every team featuring more than 20 times, at no extra cost to Sky Sports subscribers.
More than 1,000 EFL games will be broadcast on Sky Sports+ with every team featuring more than 20 times
Every game listed below is live on
Sky Sports+, with some picks also live on Sky Sports Football as stated... The opening weekend games - with every game live on Sky Sports+ Friday August 9 Championship Blackburn vs Derby - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Preston vs Sheffield United - 8pm League One Barnsley vs Mansfield - 8pm League Two Chesterfield vs Swindon - 8pm Saturday August 10 Championship (all 12.30pm kick-off) Cardiff vs Sunderland | Hull vs Bristol City | Leeds vs Portsmouth Middlesbrough vs Swansea | Millwall vs Watford Oxford vs Norwich, also live on Sky Sports Football QPR vs West Brom | Stoke City vs Coventry City League One (all 5.30pm kick-off) Birmingham vs Reading, also live on Sky Sports Football Bristol Rovers vs Northampton | Burton vs Lincoln Crawley vs Blackpool | Exeter vs Rotherham Leyton Orient vs Bolton | Peterborough vs Huddersfield Stevenage vs Shrewsbury | Stockport vs Cambridge Wigan vs Charlton | Wrexham vs Wycombe League Two (all 3pm kick-off) A.F.C. Wimbledon vs Colchester | Barrow vs Crewe Cheltenham vs Newport | Doncaster vs Accrington Fleetwood vs Grimsby | Gillingham vs Carlisle | Harrogate vs Bromley MK Dons vs Bradford, also live on Sky Sports Football Salford vs Port Vale | Tranmere vs Notts County | Walsall vs Morecambe Sunday August 11 Championship Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth - 4pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Monday August 12 Luton vs Burnley - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- August: Fri 16-Sun 18 Championship Fri 16: Coventry vs Oxford - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 17: West Brom vs Leeds - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 17: Derby vs Middlesbrough | Portsmouth vs Luton - 12.30pm Sun 18: Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday - 12pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Sat 17: Charlton vs Leyton Orient | Shrewsbury vs Peterborough - 12.30pm Sun 18: Bolton vs Wrexham - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League Two Sat 17: Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon | Carlisle vs Barrow - 12.30pm August: Thur 22-Sun 25 Championship Fri 23: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 24: QPR vs Plymouth - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 24: Hull vs Millwall | Bristol City vs Coventry - 12.30pm Sun 25: Swansea vs Cardiff - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Sat 24: Burton vs Stevenage | Stockport vs Bristol Rovers - 12.30pm League Two Thur 22: Notts County vs Grimsby - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 24: Crewe vs Swindon | Tranmere vs Walsall - 12.30pm August: Fri 30-Mon Sep 2 Championship Fri 30: Luton vs QPR - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 31: Burnley vs Blackburn - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 31: Cardiff vs Middlesbrough | Coventry vs Norwich - 12.30pm Sun 1: Sheffield United vs Watford - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Sat 31: Blackpool vs Wycombe | Rotherham vs Huddersfield - 12.30pm League Two Sat 31: Gillingham vs Chesterfield | Port Vale vs Doncaster - 12.30pm Mon 2: Salford vs MK Dons - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football September 7 League One Sat 7: Burton vs Crawley - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football *all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Sat 7 September: Thur 12-Mon 16 Championship Fri 13: Hull vs Sheffield United - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 14: Millwall vs Luton - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 14: Leeds vs Burnley | Oxford vs Stoke - 12.30pm Sun 15: Portsmouth vs West Brom - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Sat 14: Mansfield vs Cambridge | Northampton vs Wycombe - 12.30pm Mon 16: Birmingham vs Wrexham - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League Two Thurs 12: Harrogate vs Doncaster - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 14: Swindon vs Newport | AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons - 12.30pm September: Fri 20-Mon 23 Championship Fri 20: Stoke vs Hull - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 21: Sunderland vs Middlesbrough - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 21: QPR vs Millwall | Norwich vs Watford - 12.30pm Sun 22: Preston vs Blackburn - 12pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Sat 21: Exeter vs Stevenage | Lincoln vs Wigan - 12.30pm League Two Sat 21: Accrington vs Port Vale | Chesterfield vs Cheltenham - 12.30pm Mon 23: Fleetwood vs Morecambe - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football September: Fri 27-Sun 29 Championship Fri 27: Plymouth vs Luton - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 28: Derby vs Norwich - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 28: Blackburn vs QPR | Sheffield Wednesday vs West Brom - 12.30pm Sun 29: Swansea vs Bristol City - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Sat 28: Crawley vs Bolton | Reading vs Huddersfield -12.30pm Saturday September 28: Barnsley vs Stockport - 7.45pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League Two Sat 28: Harrogate vs Bradford | Walsall vs Colchester - 12.30pm October: Tues 1-Wed 2 Championship Tues 1: West Brom vs Middlesbrough - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Wed 2: Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday- 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football *all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Tues 1 | Wed 2 October: Fri 4-Mon 7 Championship Fri 4: Sunderland vs Leeds - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 5: Burnley vs Preston - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 5: Norwich vs Hull | Portsmouth vs Oxford - 12.30pm Sun 6: Bristol City vs Cardiff - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Sat 5: Huddersfield vs Barnsley | Peterborough vs Stevenage - 12.30pm League Two Sat 5: Fleetwood vs Bromley | Grimsby vs Doncaster - 12.30pm Mon 7: Bradford vs Newport - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football October: Sat 12 League Two Sat 12: Chesterfield vs Notts County - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football *all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Sat 12 October: Thur 17-Sun 20 Championship Fri 18: Leeds vs Sheffield United - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 19: Oxford vs West Brom - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 19: Cardiff vs Plymouth | Preston vs Coventry - 12.30pm Sun 20: Hull vs Sunderland - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Thur 17: Shrewsbury vs Exeter - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 19: Wycombe vs Peterborough | Reading vs Crawley - 12.30pm League Two Fri 18: Newport vs Chesterfield - 8pm Sat 19: Accrington vs Barrow - 12.30pm October: Tues 22-Wed 23 Championship Tues 22: QPR vs Coventry - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Wed 23: Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football *all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Tues 22 | Wed 23 October: Fri 25-Mon 28 Championship Fri 25: Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 26: Coventry vs Luton - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 26: Bristol City vs Leeds | Watford vs Blackburn - 12.30pm Sun 27: Norwich vs Middlesbrough - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Sat 26: Mansfield vs Birmingham | Reading vs Bristol Rovers - 12.30pm Mon 28: Blackpool vs Wigan - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League Two Sat 26: Morecambe vs Chesterfield | Colchester vs Salford - 12.30pm November: Fri 1-Sun 3 Championship Fri 1: Luton vs West Brom - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 2: Stoke vs Derby - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 2: Blackburn vs Sheffield United | Oxford vs Swansea - 12.30pm Sun 3: Millwall vs Burnley - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football November: Tues 5-Thur 7 Championship Tues 5: Plymouth vs Portsmouth - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Tues 5: Swansea vs Watford - 8pm Wed 6: Luton vs Cardiff - 8pm Wed 6: Preston vs Sunderland - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Thur 7: West Brom vs Burnley - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football *all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Tues 5 | Wed 6 November: Fri 8-Mon 11 Championship Fri 8: Watford vs Oxford - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 9: Cardiff vs Blackburn - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 9: Middlesbrough vs Luton | Stoke vs Millwall - 12.30pm Sun 10: Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday - 12pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Sat 9: Burton vs Shrewsbury | Wrexham vs Mansfield - 12.30pm Mon 11: Barnsley vs Rotherham - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League Two Sat 9: Harrogate vs Morecambe | Colchester vs Salford - 12.30pm November: Sat 16 League One Sat 16: Exeter vs Lincoln - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football *all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Sat 16 November: Fri 22-Mon 25 Championship Fri 22: Plymouth vs Watford - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 23: Coventry vs Sheffield United - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 23: Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff | Bristol City vs Burnley - 12.30pm Sun 24: Swansea vs Leeds - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Sat 23: Bolton vs Blackpool | Stevenage vs Leyton Orient - 12.30pm League Two Sat 23: Grimsby vs Colchester | Notts County vs Newport - 12.30pm Mon 25: Port Vale vs Crewe - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football November: Fri 29-Sun Dec 1 Championship Fri 29: Sheffield United vs Sunderland - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 30: Watford vs QPR - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 30: Middlesbrough vs Hull | Oxford vs Millwall - 12.30pm Sun 1: Derby vs Sheffield Wednesday - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football December: Tues 3-Wed 4 League One Tues 3: Huddersfield vs Wigan - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football *all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Tues 3 | Wed 4 December: Fri 6-Mon 9 Championship Fri 6: Burnley vs Middlesbrough - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 7: Leeds vs Derby - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 7: Sheff Wed vs Preston | Sunderland vs Stone -12.30pm Sun 8: West Brom vs Sheff Utd - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Sat 7: Wigan vs Leyton Orient | Lincoln vs Charlton - 12.30pm Mon 9: Northampton vs Peterborough - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League Two Sat 7: Crewe vs Bradford | Port Vale vs Walsall - 12.30pm December: Tues 10-Wed 11 Championship Tue 10: Leeds vs Middlesbrough - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Wed 11: West Brom vs Coventry - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football *all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Tues 10 | Wed 11 December: Fri 13-Sun 15 Championship Fri 13: Derby vs Portsmouth - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 14: Preston vs Leeds - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 14: Bristol City vs QPR | Coventry vs Hull - 12.30pm Sun 15: Norwich vs Burnley - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Sat 14: Bolton vs Wigan | Leyton Orient vs Burton - 12.30pm League Two Sat 14: Salford vs Notts County | Tranmere vs Harrogate - 12.30pm Mon 16: Fleetwood vs Accrington - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football December: Fri 20-Mon 23 Championship Fri 20: Luton vs Derby - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 21: Portsmouth vs Coventry - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 21: Hull vs Swansea | Sheff Wed vs Stoke - 12.30pm Sun 22: West Brom vs Bristol City - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Sat 21: Bristol Rovers vs Wrexham | Lincoln vs Reading - 12.30pm Mon 23: Crawley vs Birmingham - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League Two Sat 21: Barrow vs Fleetwod | Doncaster vs Tranmere - 12.30pm December: Boxing Day (26th) Championship Thurs 26: Derby vs West Brom - 5.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Thurs 26: Stoke vs Leeds - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Thurs 26: Charlton vs Cambridge - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football *all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Dec 26 December: Sun 29 Championship Sun 29: Sheff Utd vs West Brom - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sun 29: Preston vs Sheff Wed | Norwich vs QPR - 12.30pm Sun 29: Derby vs Leeds - 5.45pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sun 29: Middlesbrough vs Burnley - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Sun 29: Charlton vs Wycombe | Rotherham vs Stockport - 12.30pm League Two Sun 29: Carlisle vs Accrington Stanley | Bromley vs Swindon - 12.30pm Mon 30: AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football *all other EFL games also live on Sky Sports + January: New Year's Day (1st) Championship Wed 1: QPR vs Watford - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Wed 1: Hull vs Middlesbrough - 5.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Wed 1: Sunderland vs Sheff Utd - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League Two Thurs 1: Swindon vs Colchester - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football *all other EFL games on these dates also live on Sky Sports + ... Jan 1 January: Sat 4th-Mon 6th Championship Sat 4: Blackburn vs Burnley - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Sat 4: Stoke vs Plymouth | Swansea vs West Brom - 12.30pm Sun 5: Sunderland vs Portsmouth - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football Mon 6: QPR vs Luton - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football League One Sat 4: Cambridge vs Bristol Rovers | Burton vs Northampton - 12.30pm League Two Sat 4: Cheltenham vs Walsall | Notts County vs Swindon - 12.30pm ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Everything you need to know about watching YOUR EFL team on Sky this season... How many of my team's matches will be live on Sky?
Wait, what is Sky Sports+?
Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into
, streaming service Sky TV and the NOW - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Sky Sports app
With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.
Sky Sports +, launching in August at no extra cost
I am a Sky subscriber, do I need to pay extra to watch my team?
No!
Customers with a full Sky Sports subscription won't need to do a thing.
Once live, Sky Sports+ will simply drop into the existing Sky experience, across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and NOW.
The revamped Sky Sports app will also become the ultimate home of sports streaming on mobile devices with Sky Sports+ streams accessible directly from the app.
Scan the QR code to download the Sky Sports app!
Download the Sky Sports app now: I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?
For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.
From August, this will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on demand catch-up content.
Which games will be live on Sky?
Each full weekend of EFL fixtures will see 10 live matches shown - including three Championship, two League One and two League Two matches all broadcast live at 12:30pm on Saturdays.
All opening weekend, final day, and midweek fixtures in the EFL will be shown live, as will all games played on Bank Holidays including Easter, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
The matches played in League One and League Two during international breaks will also be available live.
For the first time ever, fans will be also able to watch every match from the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
Will fixtures keep moving if they are broadcast?
While some matches will be rescheduled for broadcast purposes, the majority of fixtures won't be moved.
How long in advance will I know about fixture changes?
All live matches selected for broadcast up to the FA Cup third Round in January 2025 have been communicated before the start of the season.
Greater parity in the number of times that clubs are selected for TV coverage is also guaranteed.